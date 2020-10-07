In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: proof LeBron is the most well-rounded player in NBA history, Russell Westbrook’s generous tip for the bubble’s housekeepers and more.

He really does it all

There’s no question that LeBron James is one of the two best players in the history of the NBA. His status as an all-time great rivaled only by Michael Jordan is obvious, but it’s possible to still find ways to be amazed by him 17 seasons into his career.

Take, for example, this stat.

Accomplishing something only previously done by Larry Bird is impressive enough. Doing it six times? That’s ridiculous.

The last thing I want to do is wade into the tired LeBron vs. Jordan argument, but this stat is a perfect illustration of why I prefer LeBron’s all-around dominance to Jordan’s scoring-focused greatness. The way he’s able to impact the game in so many different ways is what makes him a joy to watch.

The stat almost seemed too good to be true when I first read it. (I believe it’s ESPN baseball writer Sam Miller who says every fun fact tells one small lie.) I thought it had to be a case—like Derek Jeter’s cumulative playoff stats—of LeBron playing more postseason games than guys who came before him. But no, the NBA playoffs have included 16 teams since 1984 (although the first round was a best-of-five until 2003). LeBron really just is that dominant.

So, I decided to do some research of my own and adjust the numbers to include guys who aren’t triple double machines like LeBron, searching for players who have had a single postseason with 500 total points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists. The results just make LeBron’s playoff career more impressive.

There have been only 15 players to record such a postseason: LeBron, Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Tim Duncan, Richard Hamilton, Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, Isiah Thomas, Russell Westbrook and James Worthy. LeBron has done it eight times (in 14 playoff appearances). Jordan is next on the list with five, and Bird and Kobe are the only others to do it more than twice.

At 35, LeBron is by far the oldest player to have such a postseason. In fact, the five oldest players to do it are, in order, 2020 LeBron, 2018 LeBron, 2017 LeBron, 2016 LeBron and 2010 Kobe, who was 31 at the time. And get this: LeBron is also the youngest player to have such a postseason, doing it as a 22-year-old in 2007, the first time he made the Finals.

Cumulative stats like this are rarely impressive, but the postseason is the opposite. In order for LeBron to have compiled stats like these, he not only had to lead his team to the playoffs but also advance far enough to rack up these stats. There’s truly never been anybody else like him.

The best of SI

The Yankees took an unnecessary gamble with their pitchers in Game 2 and it backfired. ... The Lakers’ Game 4 win was all about the pairing on LeBron and Anthony Davis. ... How are college football’s new coaches doing at their new homes thus far?

Around the sports world

Miami (OH) is blocking its top player from transferring to Pitt and apparently lied to ESPN’s Jay Bilas about the reason. ... New Sixers coach Doc Rivers is willing to go by Glenn in deference to Dr. J. ... Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead qualified for an amateur national golf tournament.

Not sports

Saturday Night Live got around New York’s restriction on audiences at events by giving each person in attendance $150. ... A popular true-crime podcast got an Australian murder trial delayed. ... New York’s famed Waldorf Astoria hotel is auctioning off 15,000 items from its interior in advance of a total renovation. ... A 1,279-foot skyscraper that looks like a torch is set to become Tokyo’s tallest building.

A good song

