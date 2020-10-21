Odell Beckham: COVID-19 'Don't Want No Parts of Me'

Odell Beckham Jr: COVID-19 'don't want no parts of me' - Sports Illustrated
Odell Beckham Jr. Not Concerned With COVID-19: 'It Don't Want No Parts of Me'

Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from Browns practice last week after showing slight symptoms of COVID-19, but Cleveland's receiver doesn't appear concerned about contracting the virus anytime soon. 

"I don’t think COVID can get to me," Beckham said on Thursday. "I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

Beckham's theory is (of course) quite flawed considering the continued string of positive tests across the NFL (and the globe) in recent weeks. Cleveland's wideout did note he felt a responsibility to report his symptoms before a Week 6 matchup with Pittsburgh, adding he "didn't want [COVID-19] to spread throughout the whole building," if he were in fact positive. 

"In my mind for me and my maturity level, I thought it was the right thing to mention I may not have been feeling well," Beckham said. "I just didn't want it to spread throughout the whole building if I did possibly have it. I was just trying to be an adult and be cautious about the situation."

Beckham struggled against the Steelers on Sunday. He caught just two passes for 25 yards in a 38-7 loss, failing to make an impact as Baker Mayfield threw for just 119 yards. Beckham showed his frustration during the loss in Pittsburgh as he threw his helmet and removed his cleats before the game ended. 

“We are all very frustrated,” Mayfield said postgame. “We want to win. We do not come out here just to get stats and do all that. We come out here to win. It is a frustrating loss for us knowing that we just did not play well and let a great team capitalize on all those mistakes that we made. We are all frustrated.”

In two seasons with the Browns, Beckham hasn't been able to replicate the early-career brilliance he had with the Giants. He's caught just seven touchdowns in 23 games, and he's averaging a career-low 53.2 yards per game in 2020. Yet even if Beckham and the Browns' offense continues to struggle, one thing is clear: Beckham's future may not be in Cleveland, but it's certainly not in the medical field. 

