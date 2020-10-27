DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Donald Trump Parade Controversy

1. Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins found himself in the middle of a controversy the past couple of days after he drove his car through a Donald Trump parade/rally in Arizona and flipped off the MAGA crowd.

Hopkins gave his side of the story on the All Things Covered podcast and offered one hell of a reason for the one-finger salute.

First, here's Hopkins explaining how he ended up driving through the crowd.

"Driving on the highway, I guess I got in between a bunch of cars that I wasn't supposed to be in between, and they were honking the horn at me and stuff like that to tell me to get out of their way and I didn't, and the guy in front of me stepped on his brakes and tried to stop dead traffic and I got around him and stuck him a birdie."

As for that birdie, Hopkins had one hell of an excuse for the gesture.

"I really was about to do the peace sign to him but this index, this finger right here was kinda hurting and it didn't make it up in time."

Hopkins' finger must have made a miraculous recovery because hours after the incident, he was able to catch 10 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in Arizona's 37–34 overtime win against Seattle.

2. Can you taste what The Rock is cookin'? He did yesterday when he licked his own blood after a mishap in the gym.

3. This week's "Bad Beats" is especially excellent. That Chattanooga money line loss is an all-timer.

4. PROGRAMMING NOTES

• President Barack Obama will appear on LeBron James's HBO show, The Shop, this Friday at 9pm.

• ESPN announced College GameDay will air from Augusta National on Saturday, Nov. 14.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features a wide-ranging conversation with Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football. Schrager talks about how the pandemic has changed his gigs with Fox NFL Kickoff and GMFB, why positive COVID-19 tests won't shut down the NFL, whether it's fair to criticize Bill Belichick, the Dolphins' turning to Tua, disliking the Red Zone channel, best songs of the '90s, entertainers we'll watch no matter what, Borat 2 and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Saved by the Bell reboot trailer is here and it looks fantastic.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Kirk Herbstreit will be the guest on this week's SI Media Podcast. Here he is scoring a 72-yard touchdown during his days as an Ohio State quarterback.

