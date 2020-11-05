Meet Otta Sluggasson

Cody Bellinger’s exciting autumn is about to get even better.

Having already won the World Series with the Dodgers, Bellinger’s next big accomplishment will be a role in the popular video game series Assassin’s Creed. The newest installment in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, comes out on Nov. 10 and Bellinger is featured as a character in the game.

This is no minor cameo, either. Bellinger actually appears to have a somewhat significant role in the game. He even did his own motion-capture and voiceover work for his character.

Bellinger appears as a Viking named Otta Sluggasson, who game manufacturer Ubisoft describes as “a Dane with a knack for hitting rocks very, very far.” The company released a video showing some behind-the-scenes footage of Bellinger’s motion-capture and a look at Otta in the actual game.

“I’m excited. I love video games, so when I heard I had the opportunity to be a character in a big video game, I was excited, I really was,” Bellinger told ESPN. “I’m kind of a video game nerd. My brother and I played Assassin’s Creed back in the day and used to love it. The graphics are so realistic. It’s a game that will take up a lot of your time.”

Bellinger said that players have to beat his character in a challenge to advance in the game’s story mode. Details are scant but it looks like, judging by a few clues in the video above, you can actually use a baseball-type swing to launch rocks at your opponents. That would be pretty cool, but it would be even better if you could also ride into battle with a 6' 6" Viking named Thor (based off Noah Sydnergaard) pelting your enemies with stones at 100 mph. Maybe in the sequel.

Mark Bechtel spoke with Jimmie Johnson before his final NASCAR race. ... Five NBA players who could use a new home. ... AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston was out of work at the beginning of the pandemic but now is involved in of the business’s hottest feuds. ... The USMNT is making its pitch to a promising young player who’s eligible to represent America because he was born in New York while his mom was on vacation.

Steelers players bought dinner for people counting ballots in the Pittsburgh area. ... One of the producers of The Last Dance is reportedly working on a documentary about “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. ... The whole on-air crew of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff won’t be on TV this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.

Atrocious tackling here

Can’t remember seeing a guy fake the speed-option, step back and throw it deep

Gotta love this conference

Terry McLaurin is a breakout star

Who needs Adam Schefter to leak trade rumors?

Fitz isn’t the starter anymore but he’s still fun as hell

Every time Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract expires, he grows some heinous facial hair

Bob Ryan, who hadn’t heard of Twix until last month, finally had one

A prehistoric shellfish that looked like a paperclip lived for 200 years. ... One of the stars of the Netflix series Selling Sunset bought a tiger for “security reasons.” ... A Texas man was shot in the leg by his dog. ... As Belgium enters another lockdown, the country is allowing people to have one “cuddle buddy.”

That’s Erie, right?

A good song

