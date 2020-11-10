Get Ready for an NFL Sunday Like No Other: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Thanks to the Masters, this Sunday's NFL schedule is filled with quirks.

With CBS airing the final round of the tournament Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, the network will not air any NFL games in the 1 p.m. ET window.

That means we will have an NFL Sunday that features more late games (six) than early games (five). Here is the breakdown:

1 p.m.:

Houston at Cleveland on Fox

Washington at Detroit on Fox

Jacksonville at Green Bay on Fox

Philadelphia at New York Giants on Fox

Tampa Bay at Carolina on Fox

4:05 p.m.:

Denver at Las Vegas on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami on CBS

Buffalo at Arizona on CBS

4:25 p.m.:

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams on Fox

San Francisco at New Orleans on Fox

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on Fox

From what I see on Twitter each week, a lot of people will be happy with this schedule. Most fans always seem to want more games in the late window. Personally, I prefer when there are only three or four games in the late window. Most weeks, the best game of the day takes place at 4:25 pm. I like to lock in on that game and enjoy having as few distractions as possible. But I seem to be in the minority on this.

In addition to the unbalanced schedule, we will also have a Sunday without Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling a game for CBS. Nantz will be in Augusta working the Masters, and CBS has decided to give Romo the week off since his partner won't be around.

Good for Romo for getting a week off, but it's certainly odd a network would bench the top analyst in the game instead of adding him to the Ian Eagle–Charles Davis crew, or pairing him with a different play-by-play partner for one week.

3. This was the emotional opening to Jeopardy! on Monday night, which addressed the death of host Alex Trebek.

4. Solid compilation of games in this week's "Bad Beats," but that Texas Tech loss is especially painful to watch.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with the legendary Paul Heyman. The podcast started with Heyman's questioning me when I asked how he was doing. He then ripped me for writing that Bobby Heenan is the greatest wrestling manager of all time. Then we got into Heyman's role as Roman Reigns's special counsel and how that partnership came to be. The podcast ended with Heyman sharing behind-the-scenes details and insight into his famous "pipe bomb" on Vince McMahon.

