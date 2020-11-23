Adam Schefter Broke Some Very Minor NBA News During ‘SNF’

Schefter did his best Woj impression

While everyone else in the NFL world was busy watching Raiders-Chiefs, Adam Schefter was working his sources for news on the Raptors’ bench.

In the middle of the third quarter, as Patrick Mahomes and the gang were working on a 93-yard touchdown drive, Schefter broke some extremely minor NBA news. The Toronto Raptors would be signing former Hawks swingman DeAndre’ Bembry.

Schefter straying from his usual beat did not go unnoticed by his NBA counterpart, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Though he’s an NFL reporter by trade, it’s not unheard of for Schefter to break some NBA news. In July 2013, he reported that Dwight Howard’s free agency decision was “totally up in the air.” Not the most ground-breaking scoop, but a juicy little rumor at the height of the free agency frenzy.

Schefter’s ESPN bio describes him as a “diehard NBA fan,” an obsession he told Peter King was sparked by playing $3 daily fantasy games. When Schefter signed a five-year contract extension with ESPN in 2016, the network promised a few NBA sideline reporting assignments as a way to sweeten the deal. Those assignments have been sporadic but Schefter isn’t such a stranger to NBA fans anymore.

Perhaps what people found so funny about Schefter breaking the Bembry news is just how inconsequential it is. Unless you’re an obsessive Atlantic 10 fan or intimately familiar with the bench rotation of one of the worst teams in the NBA, there’s no reason to know who Bembry is. He averaged 6.2 points in 19.4 minutes per game during his four years in Atlanta. Schefter getting that scoop is like Woj reporting on the Chiefs signing Alex Okafor.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Schefter is breaking news outside of his usual beat. Whether it’s the NFL or NBA, reporting is all about knowing the right people. In this case, Bembry is represented by the same agency (CAA) that also represents Schefter. The sports world can be pretty small.

The best of SI

Bolstering the offensive line needs to be the Bengals’ primary focus after Joe Burrow went down with a torn ACL. ... The defending champion Lakers are reloading, with Marc Gasol the latest addition to a new-look frontcourt. ... Not to be outdone, the Clippers got a great bargain in Serge Ibaka. ... Auburn’s self-imposed postseason ban might not save the program from the NCAA’s wrath.

Around the sports world

Tua Tagovailoa got benched after struggling vs. the Broncos as the Dolphins’ five-game winning streak was snapped. ... JuJu Smith-Schuster hurt his toe after stepping on a penalty flag but it doesn’t appear to be serious. ... Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, welcomed their second child. ... After 11 weeks, nobody in the NFC East has more than three wins, making it statistically the worst division ever.

CeeDee Lamb and Adam Thielen made ridiculous touchdown grabs

Mahomes led another game-winning drive

It’s really a shame to see Joe Burrow’s rookie season end like this

Burrow’s tough, though, as evidenced by how he bounced right back from this big blow

Nick Chubb’s stiff arm here is almost as brutal as Derrick Henry’s

Super Bowl champ Carson Wentz is playing as poorly as anybody else in his lousy division

Cam out did himself with this one

And you wonder why they’re winless

Even in the slimy world of college football, Dabo Swinney is a uniquely detestable guy

Eye on the ball, Nebraska

Too smooth

The Wildcats have a pickpocket

Get used to hearing the name Erling Haaland. He scored four goals on Saturday and he’s only 20.

This usually only works in rugby

Not sports

An elephant that fell into a 50-foot well in India was rescued after a 12-hour operation. ... An overturned truck spilled 50,000 pounds of cookie dough onto a California highway. ... A Chinese expedition will collect rocks from the moon for the first time in 40 years.

Somebody took advantage of a post-Halloween sale

The pasta train is fodder for a great heist film

A good song

