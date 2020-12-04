Kawhi’s Free Agency Pitch to Serge Ibaka: ‘Hey, What’s Up?’

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: Kawhi Leonard’s very convincing recruitment tactics, a shocking incident at a high school football game and more.

Classic Kawhi

Former Raptors teammates Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka have been reunited in Los Angeles after Ibaka signed with the Clippers in free agency. The move seemed like a match made in heaven. The Clips filled a hole in their frontcourt left by the departures of JaMychal Green and Montrezl Harrell, and did so by bringing in a guy who their star player is already familiar with.

Ibaka probably didn’t need much convincing, but Leonard still reached out to recruit him—in typical understated Kawhi fashion.

“On free agency day, he texted me, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ I said, ‘What’s up, bro?’” Ibaka told reporters on Thursday. “A moment later, ‘Bro, are you coming or no?’ Just picture Kawhi and his voice. It was funny. I know him, so that’s always how we communicate.”

Would you expect anything else from Kawhi?

And honestly, it’s a good a pitch. “Are you coming or no?” gets straight to the point, which makes it clear that Kawhi wants Ibaka in Los Angeles. He’s not wasting any time messing around. He wants this deal done.

The funniest part might be Ibaka saying Kawhi waited until the day free agency opened to reach out. He might be the only guy in the NBA to respect the tampering rules.

The best of SI

Bellarmine, a small catholic school in Louisville, is making the jump to Division I and faces Duke in its first game. ... After scheduling a game at Coastal Carolina on short notice, BYU’s equipment truck has to race across the country. ... The Yankees’ future is tied to four key offseason decisions. ... What we learned from college basketball’s opening week.

Around the sports world

Dan Le Batard is leaving ESPN in January. ... Four NHL teams are reportedly exploring playing home games outdoors if it allows them to have fans present. ... A Twitter account that made the rounds earlier in the week as Matt Patricia’s alleged burner was actually made by a guy in Utah to mess with people. ... Vanderbilt’s longtime football play-by-play man has resigned and is entered rehab after taking the air while apparently intoxicated.

A high school football player in Texas attacked a referee after being ejected and was escorted from the stadium by police

From way downtown!

John Wall says goodbye to D.C.

What lurks in there?

The Mets are starting to wash off some of the stink

Will there be maps?

Not sports

In a move that could spell doom for movie theaters, Warner Bros. is going to release all of its 2021 films on HBO Max the same day they come out in theaters. ... German divers looking for discarded fishing nets in the Baltic Sea discovered a Nazi Enigma cipher machine. ... Rock art discovered in the Amazon rainforest depicts long-extinct Ice Age animals. ... Three former presidents have volunteered to get their coronavirus vaccines on TV to boost public confidence in the process. ... A new phallic sculpture has appeared at the top of a German mountain where one recently vanished.

The collapse of the Arecibo radio telescope was captured on video

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.