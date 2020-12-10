Georgia Tech Smashes Coronavirus Piñata to Celebrate Road Win

Just another way this college basketball season is bizarre

In Josh Pastner’s first two seasons in charge at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets went 3–20 in road games. That’s just not going to cut it, so Pastner placed an increased emphasis on road victories, including a new tradition where, after a road win, players get to raid a local gas station and pick up all the snacks they want. Like, all the snacks. (An NCAA rule approved in 2014 allows athletes to get unlimited meals and snacks.) The only limit is what they can carry to the register, which, in the arms of a tall athlete, is a lot. Check out the damage they did to a Sheetz in Chapel Hill after knocking off the Tar Heels last season.

Letting a dozen young adults run wild all over a gas station isn’t exactly the kind of thing you can do right now, though, so the Ramblin’ Wreck had to find a different way to celebrate after beating Nebraska in Lincoln on Wednesday night.

That’s why Pastner brought a piñata shaped like a microscopic view of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In the locker room after the game, Khalid Moore, who had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench in the win, had the honor of smashing the piñata on the floor and revealing the collection of candy inside.

That’s obviously not as enjoyable as laying siege to a convenience store but it’s nice to see how much fun the players had with it.

Tech was actually favored in the game against the Huskers but faces a bigger challenge in its next road game, on Tuesday against No. 20 Florida State. If the Yellow Jackets pull off the upset, is there a gas station in Tallahassee that offers curbside pickup, just so the guys can reward themselves with a bigger haul?

The best of SI

The College Football Playoff committee just keeps ignoring teams outside the Power 5. ... Dick Allen’s death was a reminder that the Baseball Hall of Fame often waits to induct worthy players until it’s too late. ... The most intriguing players for the 2020–21 season.

Around the sports world

Pau Gasol wants to make an NBA comeback, joining his brother Marc with the Lakers. ... A women’s soccer game in China was called off because of the players was accused of violating the league’s ban on dyed hair. ... The 2020 All-MLB Team has been announced. ... The Mavs are reportedly set to release J.J. Barea, just a month after signing him to a one-year deal.

Brilliant awareness from the striker, big blunder by the goalkeeper

The Cowboys are so dismal they got bumped out of a primetime spot in favor of the Browns

A brave sacrifice by a team currently 3–5

This guy’s name is so hard to spell that I was off by one letter while looking him up and Google didn’t even give me the “did you mean”

It’s that time of the year

Fantastic move by NBC

Not sports

Russia says people receiving its “Sputnik” coronavirus vaccine should abstain from drinking for two months and Russians are not happy. ... The Federal Trade Commission is suing Facebook on antitrust grounds, seeking to have its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp unwound. ... Thieves stole 39 pieces of radio equipment from Russia’s “doomsday plane.” ... By the end of the year, the cumulative weight of all human-made objects is expected to be more than all human beings. ... George Clooney lost 28 pounds for his latest movie role and ended up in the hospital. ... Nic Cage is hosting a new Netflix series about the history of swear words.

People have been waiting for this game for years and are irate that it looks like this

The Northern Lights could be visible over a decent portion of the U.S.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.