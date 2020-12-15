Scott Van Pelt Had the Perfect Reaction to the Most Ridiculous Cover of the Year

Scott Van Pelt Has the Best Reaction to the Most Ridiculous Cover of the Season: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. The Browns were three- or 3.5-point underdogs against the Ravens on Monday night, depending on when and where you bet the game.

With the Ravens up 45–42 in the final seconds, it was time for the Browns to turn to laterals in a desperate attempt to score a winning touchdown. Those laterals took place deep in Cleveland territory. That was not good news for Browns bettors.

With the ball constantly being thrown backward, degenerates knew a safety or Ravens touchdown could be in play.

Sure enough, Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins heaved the ball into the end zone, it rolled out of bounds and the Ravens notched a safety and a 47–42 win and cover.

At that point, there were just no words to properly describe what Browns bettors experienced.

It was so appropriate, though, that the man who gives us the tremendous "Bad Beats" segment every week was to immediately come on the air following that gambling debacle.

And Scott Van Pelt did not disappoint. His reaction after that mind-boggling finish was perfection.

Stanford Steve cackling in the background with Van Pelt still in stunned disbelief summed up exactly what happened to people holding Browns tickets.

Nothing in Van Pelt's regular "Bad Beats" segment could top what happened in Ravens-Browns, but this week's edition is still worth a watch.

2. A couple of loyal Traina Thoughts readers made my night by pointing out once again that ESPN's Monday Night Football booth failed to mention an absurd cover, a topic I recently ranted about in this space.

I'll cut Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick a teeny tiny bit of slack on this one because they had to call a wild lateral play and the action was frantic and the play took about 30 seconds. But you can be sure Al Michaels would've had a field day with the end of that game.

While I'm mentioning Monday Night Football, if anyone at ESPN is reading this, can you please let the producers of the telecast know that we the viewers do not want to see tweets on screen during the action or have to hear poor Steve Levy read those dumb tweets? Nobody cares. Seriously. Nobody. We just want to watch the game.

3. I love that at 3 a.m. after a HUGE win, Lamar Jackson sent out this tweet to clarify his cramping issues in Monday night's game.

4. This is simply amazing.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features interviews with Mike Tirico and Steve Kornacki. Tirico discusses what it's like calling a blowout, the main job of a play-by-play broadcaster, the NFL's blocking him from calling Thursday Night Football, his relationship with Al Michaels, the best and worst games he's called, leaving ESPN and more.

At the one-hour mark of the show, Kornacki joins the podcast and talks about his new role breaking down the NFL playoff picture on NBC's Football Night in America. We also discussed election night and got into some lighter topics, such as whether he owns a pair of jeans and whether he's rivals with John King.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The original cast of Saved by the Bell, minus Screech and Lisa Turtle, performed a remixed version of the theme song with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots on Monday night.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: I don't know what the stats say, but it sure seems like kickers are struggling like never before. In honor of that, here's a compilation of the most badly missed field goals.

