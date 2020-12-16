Watch Kevin Harlan Call An NBA Preseason Game From His Basement

There's Something Oddly Mesmerizing About Watching Kevin Harlan Call an NBA Game From His Basement: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. I can't fully explain why I'm fascinated by this video of TNT's Kevin Harlan calling a preseason NBA game last night from his basement, but I am.

Maybe because it's cool to hear that notable, powerful voice bellow throughout his house. Maybe it's because Harlan is so good that if you close your eyes and just listen, you'd think he was in the arena. Maybe it's as simple as just watching one of the broadcast pros flawlessly do his thing from a makeshift studio during these strange times.

Harlan was in the bubble for the end of the NBA's previous season (which he discussed in depth on an episode of the SI Media Podcast), so he hadn't had the working-from-home experience until now.

As sports fans, we've been lucky over the past few months. Despite a raging pandemic, the NBA, NHL and MLB were able to conclude their seasons. The NFL has rolled on week after week despite some wacky scheduling issues. And though the college football season has been a complete joke and train wreck, we've had games to watch every Saturday.

And with all those games comes broadcasters who have adjusted to calling games from studios or their homes, which is not easy for them.

We were treated to that video of Harlan by his daughter, Olivia. If the networks that air sports were smart, they'd be giving fans a look at the setups for their broadcasters calling games from home.

It's a no-brainer that would easily be a hit with viewers.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning and my guest is Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. The legendary SiriusXM sports talk radio host had plenty to say about a lot of issues. We talked about what it's been like doing a talk radio show from home the past nine months, whether it's important to be in a studio when doing shows, the decision to talk about COVID-19 and the election on a sports show, why he doesn't like Tony Romo, the importance of Howard Stern re-signing with SiriusXM, his dream NFL broadcast booth and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Very smart and amusing move by this store to capitalize on the idiocy of Florida coach Dan Mullen defending his player who threw a shoe and got a 15-yard penalty in the team's loss to LSU on Saturday.

4. This is great news for any sports fan: Steph Curry is back.

5. If you haven't heard the audio of Tom Cruise screaming for two straight minutes at the crew of Mission Impossible 7 for not following COVID-19 protocols, you should so do now.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is the funniest thing I've seen on the Internet over the past 24 hours.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: William "The Refrigerator" Perry turns 58 years old today. While most people know about his touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Patriots, this was the first career rushing touchdown for the Bears defensive lineman.

