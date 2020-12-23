SI.com
EXTRA MUSTARD
Nevada Fried for Dumping French Fries on Field at Potato Bowl

Only at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl could you receive an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for too many french fries on the field. 

Nevada was leading Tulane 38-20 with under 20 seconds left in the game when Wolf Pack players decided to shower head coach Jay Norvell with fries before following it with the sport's traditional Gatorade/Powerade dump. 

However, as fries fell on Norvell, they also scattered onto the blue field, covering as much as five yards. Referees threw flags, handing Nevada a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the early celebration.

Tulane lined up on the 35-yard line, and Cameron Carroll ran the ball back for a 65-yard touchdown as time ran out. 

