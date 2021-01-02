SI.com
EXTRA MUSTARD
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Trevor Lawrence's Mustache Dissed by Unmuted Reporter After Sugar Bowl Loss

Author:
Publish date:

As if Ohio State defensive linemen getting sacks and bringing pressure on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not enough, Lawrence was interrupted in his postgame news conference by an unmuted reporter saying he needs to shave his mustache.

Lawrence smiled, chuckled a bit, said "thank you" and resumed the press conference. 

While Lawrence lost his train of thought, he nor the rest of the country did not forget how much pressure Ohio State put him under in the Tigers' 49–28 loss to Ohio State in the 2021 Sugar Bowl

Despite the loss, the three-time ACC champion and three-time ACC Player of the Year still put up decent numbers. Lawrence went 33-of-48 passing for 400 yards and threw two touchdowns and rushed for one and one interception in the Tigers' loss. 

Coming into the Sugar Bowl, Lawrence has been a favorite to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy award on Jan. 5 and is the presumed No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. 

While it remains to be seen who wins one of college football's most prized possessions, Trevor's college career will likely go out with a shave. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence runs vs Ohio State last season
Play
Extra Mustard

Lawrence's Mustache Dissed by Reporter After Sugar Bowl Loss

Lawrence was interrupted in his postgame news conference by an unmuted reporter saying he needs to shave his mustache.

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

miles sanders
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 17 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Justin Fields and Ryan Day embrace after the win over Clemson
Play
College Football

Fields's Courageous Effort at Heart of Ohio State Statement

Dabo Swinney and his ranking of Ohio State will get the headlines, but Friday night belonged to the Buckeyes' QB.

nick saban
Play
College Football

Alabama-Ohio State Series History Ahead of National Championship Game

Alabama and Ohio State will face off for the fifth time in Monday night's national championship game.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Play
College Football

How to Watch the 2021 National Championship Game

After victories in their respective semifinal playoff games, Alabama and Clemson will meet in the 2021 national championship.

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) runs with the ball while pursued by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marcus Williamson (21) and linebacker Tuf Borland (32) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
College Football

Clemson's Travis Etienne Sets CFP, ACC Records in Sugar Bowl

Clemson's Travis Etienne has the most points in ACC history and is tied for the College Football Playoff's career rushing touchdown record.

justin fields
College Football

Battered Justin Fields Leads Ohio State Over Clemson to Advance to Title Game

Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns as the Buckeyes advance to the national championship game to face No. 1 Alabama.