Lawrence's Mustache Dissed by Reporter After Sugar Bowl Loss

As if Ohio State defensive linemen getting sacks and bringing pressure on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not enough, Lawrence was interrupted in his postgame news conference by an unmuted reporter saying he needs to shave his mustache.

Lawrence smiled, chuckled a bit, said "thank you" and resumed the press conference.

While Lawrence lost his train of thought, he nor the rest of the country did not forget how much pressure Ohio State put him under in the Tigers' 49–28 loss to Ohio State in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Despite the loss, the three-time ACC champion and three-time ACC Player of the Year still put up decent numbers. Lawrence went 33-of-48 passing for 400 yards and threw two touchdowns and rushed for one and one interception in the Tigers' loss.

Coming into the Sugar Bowl, Lawrence has been a favorite to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy award on Jan. 5 and is the presumed No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

While it remains to be seen who wins one of college football's most prized possessions, Trevor's college career will likely go out with a shave.