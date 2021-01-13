SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Frank Caliendo as Morgan Freeman Gives Us the Bucs-Saints Preview We Need: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1We told you Tuesday that Tom Brady earned a big W (350,000 likes as of this writing) on Twitter thanks to this great photo.

Well, Brady’s teammate Rob Gronkowski got in on the bit.

Then impressionist Frank Caliendo saw Gronk’s tweet and channeled his inner Morgan Freeman to fulfill the tight end’s request. The result was this outstanding promo (“The two oldest human beings on planet earth will battle for the opportunity to play for the NFC championship”) for Sunday’s Bucs-Saints playoff game.

I’m not sure it’s possible to do a better impression than that.

2. I told you Tuesday that I was totally wrong with my prediction about the ratings for the NFL's super wild-card weekend. Therefore, I need to take this victory lap today. 

I tweeted this Sunday night after the Browns beat the Steelers.

Apparently, I was far from the only one out of the loop on the national title game. Monday's Ohio State–Alabama contest was the least-watched college football title game of the CFP or BCS eras.

3. Bill Walton shared some words about war and sex last night.

4. A young wrestling fan recently had a [Stone Cold] Steve Austin–themed birthday party. Four-year-old Mason nailed every aspect of the Rattlesnake, minus the beer drinking and double bird, thank goodness.

Thanks to the power of the internet, Stone Cold ended up seeing the video, which he retweeted. And Tuesday, Austin surprised Mason during an appearance on Access Hollywood. Very cool.

5. A new SI Media Podcast with Troy Aikman will drop early Thursday morning. If you missed last week's episode with Andrew Marchand of the New York Post and Armen Keteyian, who is an executive producer on HBO's two-part docuseries, Tiger, check that out now.

You should also make sure you listen to the mega, two-part end-of-year roundtable podcast I did with Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff of The Dan Patrick Show. There will be a very cool giveaway in Traina Thoughts next week, and you will need information from this podcast to win the prizes.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 60th birthday to the great Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Sure, her work on Seinfeld and Veep is legendary, but never forget she had the best moment on David Letterman's final show during the Top 10 List.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: With the Browns and Chiefs facing off on Sunday, let's take a trip down memory lane to when these teams played against each other in 1988.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

kevin-durant-dribbles-up-the-court
Play
NBA

NBPA Cardiologist Opens Up About League’s COVID-19 Concerns

NBPA cardiologist Dr. Matthew Martinez on what concerns he still has about COVID-19 and more.

Fosu-Mensah-Transfer-Man-United-Leverkusen
Play
Soccer

Leverkusen Signs Fosu-Mensah From Man United

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, whose contract with the English team was due to expire at the end of the season, has signed a deal through June 2024.

An NBA basketball sitting on the court
Play
NBA

Wednesday's Hawks-Suns Game Postponed

The NBA said that due to ongoing contact tracing, the Suns do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Wednesday's game vs. the Hawks.

brady-brees
Play
Extra Mustard

Frank Caliendo as Morgan Freeman Gives Us the Bucs-Saints Preview We Need

Tom Brady's viral photo gets turned into an outstanding promo.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers
Play
NBA

Will the Rockets' Struggles Accelerate a James Harden Trade?

Harden sent a clear message with both his play and his postgame words on Tuesday night. Will the Rockets abide by his request?

James Harden reportedly reinforced his desire to be traded from the Rockets after the team's loss to the Lakers on Jan. 10.
Play
NBA

Report: Harden Reinforced Trade Desire After Loss to Lakers

James Harden reportedly reinforced his desire to be traded from the Rockets organization after Houston's loss to the Lakers on Jan. 10.

mailbag-tennis-balls-general
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: A Tribute to the Late Tom Perrotta

Remembering the life and career of tennis writer Tom Perrotta, plus updates on season's early storylines and more.

lebron-james-lakers-mask
Play
NBA

The 2020-21 NBA Season Is a Sacrificial One

For the NBA, getting through 2021 means putting everything back on track by the ’21–22 season. But what are the consequences?