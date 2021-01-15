Pitbull Becomes Official Co-Owner of NASCAR's Trackhouse Racing

Did anyone have Pitbull becoming a co-owner of a NASCAR team on their bingo card for this year?

That's right, Mr. Worldwide is now an official co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, joining team founder and co-owner Justin Marks ahead of the team's Cup Series debut. Friday's official announcement coincided with the Grammy Award-winning Latin artist's 40th birthday.

“NASCAR racing is about pushing boundaries,” Marks said in a social media video. “For the Trackhouse Racing team, that means more than just winning on the racetrack. That means winning in America’s community and empowering our youth. Giving a voice to the unheard and impacting all races on and off the racetrack. This is Trackhouse. This is 2021, and I’m proud to welcome Pitbull as team partner.”

Trackhouse Racing Team announced their 2021 Cup Series entry in October, tapping Daniel Suarez as the driver of their No. 99 Chevrolet. The 2016 Xfinity Series champ is the lone Mexican-born driver currently in the Cup Series. This marks Suarez's fourth team in as many seasons.

This won't be Pitbull's first time around the NASCAR circuit. He appeared in a video shoot with country music star Blake Shelton last March at Phoenix Raceway.

“As soon as I met Justin, (team president) Ty Norris and Daniel, we were on the same page,” Pitbull said in a team release. “They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture.”

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season is slated to begin on Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500.