SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Was Draymond Green Right About the League's "Double Standard"?
The Crossover: Was Draymond Green Right About the League's "Double Standard"?

Shaq Just Learned What Pascal Siakam’s First Name Is

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: Shaq discovers something new about the NBA, LeBron’s milestone moment and more.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Pascal who?

Inside the NBA was never supposed to be the home of erudite basketball analysis, but is it too much to ask for the panelists to be familiar with active NBA players?

During halftime of the Raptors-Bucks game, the TNT crew compared the first-half performances of Raptors teammates Norm Powell and Pascal Siakam. Ernie Johnson tossed it to Shaquille O’Neal, saying, “You have your eyes on Pascal.”

“No,” Shaq responded, “I have my eyes on Siakam.”

“Oh, I never knew his first name,” Shaq confessed after Johnson corrected him. “I don’t call him Pascal. I call him Siakam.”

It’s not exactly the same, but Shaq’s flub reminds me of a 10-year-old video I will never forget, when Mike Francesa thought a caller was playing a prank on him by mentioning a Tigers pitcher named Al Alburquerque. (Francesa insisted he knew the reliever only by his full name: Alberto José Alburquerque.)

Alburquerque was a guy Francesa absolutely should have known. He had just given up two runs without recording an out in the eighth inning of a playoff game against the Yankees the night before. Shaq should definitely know Siakam’s full name, too. He’s not a random benchwarmer for a team at the bottom of the standings. It’s his fifth year in the NBA and his third as a full-time starter. He won a championship in 2019 and was an All-Star last year. He’s the Raptors’ leading scorer! Even if Shaq didn’t know his first name, he never even bothered to look it up?


Shaq has been kind of an embarrassment on Inside the NBA this year. Last month, after Christian Wood put up 27 points and 15 rebounds in a win for the Rockets, O’Neal told him, “I owe you an apology, I wasn’t really familiar with your game.” Wood responded by calling Shaq “a casual.” And then there was the whole thing with Shaq calling out Donovan Mitchell in a painfully awkward interview. Shaq has always been the show’s resident grouch, but it’s not as endearing when he’s also ill-informed.

The best of SI

Alex Caruso is more than the NBA’s most memeable player. He’s also a trusted closer for the Lakers. ... Carson Wentz will have to mesh with the Colts quickly. ... Here's the six college basketball teams with the most on the line on Selection Sunday. ... A handful of guys have played in both the NBA bubble and the G-League bubble. Here’s what they have to say about it

Around the sports world

Yankees pitcher Zack Britton was surprisingly honest about teammate Domingo Germán returning from his domestic violence suspension. ... The so-called “Elam Ending” is returning for the NBA All-Star Game. ... NBC will air a documentary this weekend about recently retired NHL announcer Mike Emrick. ... Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson may have been dead in his hotel room for as long as three days before being found. 

Only two or maybe three more seasons and he’ll be the league’s all-time leading scorer

Thanasis Antetokounmpo knocks on wood before Giannis’s free throws

Why didn’t Manfred think of “DH by request”?

Charles Barkley says the NBA All-Star Game is only in Atlanta because that’s where Turner Sports is located

Absurd save

The setting for this weekend’s outdoor NHL game is amazing

Not sports

A woman using an outhouse in Alaska was bitten on the butt by a bear. ... A British man was offered a COVID-19 vaccine because a computer error listed his height as 6.2 cm, wildly inflating his body mass index. ... Two guys in Florida were arrested for posing as U.S. Marshals to avoid having to wear face masks. ... Scientists have found a way to communicate with dreaming people

NASA successfully landed a rover on Mars after a seven-month journey

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette
Play
Soccer

Making Sense of Arsenal's Consistently Streaky Season

If there's been one constant for Arsenal this season, it's been the rollercoaster nature of its play. Why is it that the Gunners can't sustain a good run of form?

lamelo-ball-hornets-pass
Play
NBA

LaMelo Ball Has Made the Hornets Must-Watch TV

Lacking in star power in previous years, Ball has instantly made the Hornets must-watch television.

The NFL logo at midfield of Super Bowl LV in Tampa
Play
NFL

When It Comes to GM Hires, NFL Teams Keep Doing the Same Thing...

And, as a study on GM (or similar positions) hires shows, expecting a better result when, instead, they should be looking to break the mold.

DSC_0402
Play
More Sports

Power Boats and Paint Cans: In Miami, a Relic of a Marina Finds New Life, Again

Miami Marine Stadium hosted legions of thrill-obsessed boating fans in the 1960s and ’70s. Then it went silent. Today revival is in the air.

Side-by-side image of Shaquille O'Neal and Pascal Siakam
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq Just Learned What Pascal Siakam’s First Name Is

“You have your eyes on Pascal.” “No, I have my eyes on Siakam.”

Lakers star Anthony Davis attempts a shot
Play
NBA

Anthony Davis Out Four Weeks With Calf Strain

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the team will be "conservative" with Davis's injuries.

Jacksonville State lines up during a football practice
College Football

Jacksonville State's Ambitious Schedule Breaks New Ground

Thanks to the FCS's unprecedented spring season, by fall, the Gamecocks could play more than 20 games in one calendar year.

SI Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson and the empowerment of star quarterbacks
Play
NFL

NFL Stars Are Realizing Their Power—And Things Might Never Be the Same

Watson, Wilson, Rodgers, Stafford ... we could see player movement more like the NBA offseason as the new power dynamic upends the NFL.