DeChambeau Wants to Drive the Green on a 555-Yard Par-5

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Bryson DeChambeau’s latest attempt to break the game of golf, Zach LaVine’s amazing warmup dunk and more.

Let it rip, Bryson

The par-5 sixth at Bay Hill is the next stop in Bryson DeChambeau’s quest to break golf.

The Orlando course is the site of this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, and DeChambeau has had this date circled on his calendar for a while now. Why? Because the unique layout of No. 6 presents him with the opportunity to reach the green off the tee, a daring move that, if successful, would leave him putting for an albatross.

The hole skirts the edge of a large pond, measuring 555 yards from tee to green. Well, that’s if you go around the water. The distance from the tee, over the water and to the green is a measly 350 yards. Only one player on tour is capable of carrying that kind of distance, and he’s thinking about trying it during this weekend’s tournament.

Courtesy of Bay Hill Club

During his Wednesday practice round, DeChambeau teed up at No. 6 as a gaggle of onlookers waited to see if he could actually bomb it over the water.

“Everybody wants to see this,” he said with a smile.

But he was hitting into the teeth of a stiff wind, and so he plunked both attempts into the water.

DeChambeau has been talking about attempting this for a while now.

“If I play this year I will definitely do it,” he told Golf.com in January. “No. 6 at Bay Hill is one of those I’ve been eyeing. I think I can do some pretty cool things on it.”

But he was less certain about attempting the shot after his practice run on Wednesday, tweeting that he “might” do it “if the conditions are right.”

The conditions may very well be right for him during the tournament. The wind during his practice round was blowing out of the west at 15–25 mph. On Friday and Saturday, though, the forecast calls for northeasterly winds, which would put the breeze at his back.

If he does end up trying to drive the green, he would be the first to give it a shot since John Daly in 1998. Daly ended up hitting six balls in the water and making an 18 on the hole.

The best of SI

The California Baptist women’s basketball team is undefeated but not eligible for the NCAA tournament. ... So you’re an NFL quarterback intent on leaving town for greener pastures. Here’s how to make it happen. ... The Lakers have been struggling of late but there’s nothing to worry about yet. ... Who’s going to be the worst team in MLB this season?

Around the sports world

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will be hearing from the league office after they harshly criticized the officiating in the Jazz’s loss to the Sixers. ... A prominent sneaker seller turned out to be the son of a Nike executive, who then resigned from her job. ... Jets GM Joe Douglas says he’s willing to listen to trade offers for Sam Darnold. ... The Ravens are reportedly proposing a change to the overtime rules where teams would get to choose either the starting field position or who gets possession first.

Zach LaVine is incredible

Shaq went through a table on AEW Dynamite

This game-tying shot from Joel Embiid was nasty

T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine first-half steals and became the sixth player in NBA history (and first since 1998) to have a triple double with 10 or more steals



Steph is a miracle worker

Ohuston Orckets

Here’s the trailer for Netflix’s Last Chance U: Basketball

Not sports

Verizon made a big deal about partnering with the NFL to fight the coronavirus with thermal cameras but it seems like a bunch of bunk. ... A 5,300-year-old human skull was discovered wedged in an inaccessible part of an Italian cave and scientists may have figured out how it got there.

This is not CGI

In 2021, you can testify in front of the government while sitting in a gaming chair

Dramatic video of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.