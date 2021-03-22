Blake Griffin Dunks for First Time Since 2019 in Nets Debut

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: Blake Griffin proves he can still dunk, Oral Roberts heads to the Sweet 16 and more.

Yes, Blake Griffin can still dunk

Shortly after he signed with the Nets, ESPN’s Malika Andrews asked Blake Griffin whether fans would see any “vintage dunks” from him in Brooklyn.

“I promise you, I still can,” Griffin replied.

It should seem ridiculous to question the dunking ability of a 32-year-old former dunk contest champion, but there was reason to doubt whether Griffin could still attack the rim. He hadn’t dunked in a game since Dec. 12, 2019.

About a month after that final dunk, Griffin underwent surgery on his left knee—which he has had operated on several times since breaking his kneecap on the eve of his rookie season. When he returned to start this season, he was largely ineffective and appeared sapped of the athleticism that made him a No. 1 draft pick. He averaged 12.3 points per game before the Pistons benched him while attempting to find the best way to ship him out of town.

Griffin didn’t look like a superstar in his Nets debut on Sunday, but he did throw down a long-awaited dunk. In the fourth quarter, Griffin got the ball at the top of the key, pump-faked, dribbled past Robin Lopez and put it home with two hands. It wasn’t exactly reminiscent of his days with the “Lob City” Clippers but it was a dunk.

“It felt great. I knew once it happened it was going to be a thing,” Griffin told reporters. “And so I tried not to look at the bench when I was coming back down. But then I kind of peeked over, and I saw DeAndre [Jordan] all the way out on the side, and I saw [everybody] standing up. So it’s hard not to smile in that situation. But it felt good to just get that out of the way and move on.”

Griffin scored only two points and grabbed two rebounds in the game, but Nets coach Steve Nash was happy with what he saw.

“I thought Blake was great,” Nash told reporters. “I don’t think he stuffed the stat sheet, but just his experience, intelligence, made winning plays. In 15 minutes he was a plus-12, so I thought Blake was great, and you can see how he can help us.”

The Nets will be thrilled if Griffin can contribute solid minutes off the bench like that for the rest of the season. Fans, though, will want to see him throw down highlight-reel dunks like he did in Los Angeles. We’ll see if he’s capable of that now that the weight of the dunk-less streak is off his back.

The best of SI

Loyola Chicago’s win over top-seeded Illinois was an upset, but the Ramblers are no Cinderella. ... The first day of the women’s tournament was full of thwarted upset attempts. ... How concerned should the Lakers be about injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis at this point in the season? ... Signing Kenny Golladay gives the Giants a robust set of offensive weapons that puts pressure on Daniel Jones to prove he’s a capable starter.

Around the sports world

Randy Moss’s former teammate Tommy Kramer shared two videos of Moss breaking down his infamous Lambeau mooning incident. ... Cubs minor leaguer Jesús Camargo was arrested after cops allegedly found 21 pounds of meth in his baseball bag during a traffic stop. ... Vanderbilt sophomore and MLB draft prospect Jack Leiter (son of Al) threw a no-hitter while striking out 16 in his first SEC start. ... Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball is reportedly done for the year with a broken wrist. ... All five Division I men’s hockey teams in Minnesota made the 16-team NCAA tournament. ... The Kings’ AHL affiliate played the first all-Black line in a pro hockey game since the ’40s.

Can’t believe Texas Tech didn’t get this to fall

Oral Roberts has only 2,800 undergrads, and I think they were all in this room

Sister Jean did some research for her pregame prayer

Clark Kellogg could not contain himself

Get it together

The Rockets have lost 20 in a row

Chris Paul is keeping Lob City alive

It will not shock you to learn this guy did not make the cut

NASCAR fights are underrated

National champion in wrestling, not gymnastics, incredibly

(He’s already lobbying for a job in WWE.)

Takes guts to go for goal from there

Not sports

The director of Mrs. Doubtfire revealed that there is an R-rated cut of the movie because of Robin Williams’s improvisation. ... A guy at a Wingstop in California went ballistic and threw the cash register through a window.

I don’t want to spoil it but the birds aren’t the only guests

There has to be a hell of a story here

A good song

