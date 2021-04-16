Ronald Acuña Jr. Nails Throw Into Fan’s Beer

SI.com
Verducci: Carlos Rodon's Offseason Adjustments Pay Off with a No-Hitter on Wednesday
Author:
Publish date:

What can’t he do?

Ronald Acuña Jr. is off to a ridiculously hot start. Through 13 games, he’s leading the majors in home runs (seven), hits (23) and OPS (1.492). He’s batting an absurd .442 and doing unbelievable stuff with his legs like beating out infield singles on routine groundballs to short and tagging up to score on flyballs barely into the outfield grass.

He’s a true five-tool player, which he showed in between innings on Wednesday night. A bunch of bros sitting in the front row of the right field seats goaded Acuña into trying to throw his warmup ball into a guy’s half-finished beer.

He did it, of course.

That’s a pinpoint accurate throw by Acuña. The guy moved the cup, what, six inches?

Fans doing dumb stuff like this in the stands, or having their nachos exploded by a home run, is one of the things that makes baseball enjoyable. It’s fun to have that back this year. 

Grim. 

She’s a legend

Not sports

A secondary market for ketchup packets has popped up in response to a nationwide shortage. ... A rockslide on Britain’s Jurassic Coast may have revealed tons of fossils. ... A man in Australia found a venomous snake in a bag of lettuce.

National Treasure 3

This will make your ears bleed

What if the car from The Dukes of Hazard wasn’t racist?

A river in Wales turned white after a tanker full of milk spilled

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week.

