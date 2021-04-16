Ronald Acuña Jr. Nails Throw Into Fan’s Beer

What can’t he do?

Ronald Acuña Jr. is off to a ridiculously hot start. Through 13 games, he’s leading the majors in home runs (seven), hits (23) and OPS (1.492). He’s batting an absurd .442 and doing unbelievable stuff with his legs like beating out infield singles on routine groundballs to short and tagging up to score on flyballs barely into the outfield grass.

He’s a true five-tool player, which he showed in between innings on Wednesday night. A bunch of bros sitting in the front row of the right field seats goaded Acuña into trying to throw his warmup ball into a guy’s half-finished beer.

He did it, of course.

That’s a pinpoint accurate throw by Acuña. The guy moved the cup, what, six inches?

Fans doing dumb stuff like this in the stands, or having their nachos exploded by a home run, is one of the things that makes baseball enjoyable. It’s fun to have that back this year.

The majority of men's college hoops coaches hired this cycle have been Black. ... The Grizzlies have succeeded at turning Ja Morant's misses into offense. ... What should MLB do about replay review?

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony next month. ... A wild brawl broke out at a youth basketball game in Indiana.

