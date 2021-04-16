We're Celebrating Bill Belichick's 69th Birthday by Remembering an Epic Story

1. Today, April 16, is Bill Belichick’s 69th birthday.

In honor of the occasion, we could list all of the accolades for the greatest NFL coach of all time. We could post some of his memorable press conference clips in which he gives reporters one-word answers. We could reminisce about “We’re on to Cincinnati.” We could point out that no coach in NFL history has ever thrown the challenge flag better than Belichick.

But instead, we’re going to celebrate Belichick’s birthday by sharing Julian Edelman’s epic story about seeing his former head coach naked at the team’s facility late one night.

The story has many layers and ends with a vintage Belichick line. But it’s the way Edelman narrates the tale that hooks you in and keeps you interested throughout.

It’s a great story told in a great way.

2. The Inside the NBA crew of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson had a lot of fun last night with the recent story about Usher using "Usher Bucks" during a visit to a strip club—or as Shaq referred to it, the "grocery store."

3. Here's my issue with this Diamondbacks team dance: It should not be done in the clubhouse. It should be done on the field or in the dugout after home runs.

4. I need to post this just in case any of you missed it yesterday.

5. William Hill has released NFL team win totals for the 2021 season and it's interesting to see the adjustments made for the new 17-game season.

6. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning and it features an interview with gambling guru Todd Fuhrman. The former Caesars Palace oddsmaker talked about the viral videos involving a fan telling Mets first baseman Pete Alonso the over/under before he homered and another fan talking gambling with Reds first baseman Joey Votto. Fuhrman also gave an overview on where we stand with legalized gambling, like which states are doing it right and which are doing it wrong. He also explained the importance of being able to shop for the best odds, which sport has benefitted the most from legalized gambling, how the NCAA tournament and the Masters fared from a betting standpoint, his best and worst losses this season, how much baseball betting has changed over the years, rule changes wreaking havoc on bettors and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: My friend and former SI.com colleague Andy Gray texted me this morning to let me know he had a flat tire. Naturally, this immediately made me think of one thing.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.