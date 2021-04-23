SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Verducci: Baseball's New 'Best' Rivalry Is Finally Here
Verducci: Baseball's New 'Best' Rivalry Is Finally Here

The Padres Turned the Slickest Clutch Double Play to Shut Down the Dodgers

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: a game-saving defensive play by the Padres, a nasty goal in Serie A and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Perfection

The Dodgers-Padres rivalry is quickly becoming one of the most heated in baseball. Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner said during spring training that he expected the divisional matchups with San Diego this year to be like “19 World Series games,” and they’ve lived up to the hype thus far.

The Dodgers took two out of three in San Diego last weekend, including a game on Saturday that featured Clayton Kershaw's yelling at Jurickson Profar for his “bull---- swing” that resulted in a catcher’s interference call. Profar fired back, telling Kershaw to “shut the f--- up.”

The second series of the season between the two teams, a four-game set at Dodger Stadium, began on Thursday night. The Dodgers tied the game at two with back-to-back homers in the bottom of the seventh, but the Padres were able to retake the lead in the top of the eighth when Fernando Tatis Jr. grounded into a double play that allowed Profar to score from third.

The Dodgers seemed poised to erase that lead once again in the bottom of the inning after Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt allowed a single and ground rule double to open the inning. Crismatt was then lifted in favor of Tim Hill, who got Max Muncy to ground out to second. San Diego manager Jayce Tingler called for A.J. Pollock to be intentionally walked, loading the bases in hopes of forcing an inning-ending double play.

And it worked. Spectacularly.

The double play the Padres turned was one of the most beautiful you’ll ever see.

The grounder off the bat of Sheldon Neuse was hit hard—so hard, in fact, that second baseman Jake Cronenworth wasn’t able to field it cleanly. He played the ball so smoothly that on the original broadcast angle it looked like a routine play. In reality, he was forced to knock it down, pick it up off the dirt and toss it to Tatis in a single motion. The speed with which he made the recovery gave Tatis just enough time to deliver an absolute laser beam of a throw to first, which beat Neuse by the slimmest of margins. And don’t discount Tatis’s ability to stretch for Cronenworth’s toss like a first baseman and keep his toe on the bag. Everything had to go perfectly to avoid allowing the tying run to score.

The ninth inning went a lot more smoothly for the Padres, as Mark Melancon struck out the side in order to lock down the 3–2 victory. The key was that double play, though.

“We’ve been part of big innings (and) big home runs,” Tingler told reporters. “That play defensively felt like a playoff home run in a critical moment with your life on the line.”

The best of SI

T.J. McConnell has surpassed everyone’s expectations and turned into an NBA mainstay. ... Brewers reliever Corbin Burnes is having an absurd season: 40 strikeouts, no walks. ... What happens after the collapse of the Super League will determine the future of world soccer

Around the sports world

NBA draft prospect Terrence Clarke was killed in a car crash. ... Tom Brady called out the NFL’s new uniform number rules as “DUMB.” ... An Illinois man put his father’s ashes in his bowling ball and then rolled a 300 game. ... UT-Austin’s terrible solution for the “Eyes of Texas” controversy is to create a separate band for those who object to the song. ... The Syracuse women’s basketball team has had a whopping 12 players enter the transfer portal. ... Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie explained why he bowed to the course after the Masters

But they went on to win!

What a rocket

The rest of his round was terrible but at least it started well. (He finished six over par, in second-to-last place.)

Sean Payton had to get a little creative

I wonder which one the kid was more upset about

The Super League is kaput but the new Champions League format isn’t too great, either

He wasn’t lying

Not sports

NASA successfully flew its Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars for the second. ... Steven Seagal’s Arizona home is for sale for more than $3 million. It has floor-to-ceiling bulletproof windows

A gender reveal in New Hampshire that used 80 pounds of explosives shook houses in a 20-mile radius

Big Jules Verne vibes

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Clayton Kershaw smiling
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Friday, April 23: Dodgers to Win at Home vs. Rival Padres

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Friday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card

rashod-bateman-minnesota-gophers
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Draft: Breaking Down the Top Wide Receiver Prospects

SI Fantasy analyst Shawn Childs provides his read on this year's crop of NFL Draft talent at the wide receiver position

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth celebrate on the field
Play
Extra Mustard

The Padres Turned the Slickest Clutch Double Play

Pure perfection.

dCOVoscars_Hlogo.LO
Play
MLB

Mets Analytics Wiz Has All the Answers—At the Oscars

New York's director of analytics Ben Zauzmer developed a model to predict the Academy Awards with stunning accuracy.

Vegas Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury
Play
Gambling

2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures Update

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the NHL futures market for every division, as well as the Stanley Cup

Eric Stokes
Play
NFL

Eric Stokes Is a Potential Draft Steal Hiding in Plain Sight

The Georgia cornerback who ran a 4.25 40-yard dash and ably covered the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Justin Jefferson and Devonta Smith during college could be a star.

Anthony Edwards
NBA

Anthony Edwards is the NBA’s Most Fearless Rookie

The Timberwolves rookie is talented enough to light up the scoreboard on a hot night. But can he become a reliable leading man?

Matt Chapman and Jed Lowrie celebrate a run scored.
Play
MLB

The Oakland A's are Playing Modern Moneyball

Whether the A's can build off their winning streak depends on whether they stay true to the offensive formula they popularized during the Moneyball era.