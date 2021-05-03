40-Year-Old Michael Vick Ran a 4.72-Second 40

He still runs like the wind

How fast is Michael Vick? So fast that he still might be able to outrun the average NFL quarterback.

Vick’s speed was what made him the No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft. He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine that year. At a minicamp a few weeks later, he ran a 4.36, the fastest time among all 19 Falcons rookies in attendance. His combine 40 remains the fastest time ever recorded by a quarterback (although, we should note that Lamar Jackson elected not to run).

But 20 years later, nearing his 41st birthday, Vick’s speed is still impressive. Vick was one of several former NFL stars who participated in NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen’s annual “Run Rich Run” event to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Some of the former pros clocked pretty decent times (like 48-year-old Terrell Davis’s 5.03) but no one was as fast as Vick.

Vick was clocked at 4.72 seconds, which is exactly what new Patriots quarterback Mac Jones ran at the combine this year. And yet, Vick was disappointed with his time.

“Apparently I can’t run no more,” he said. “I’m just facing the music.”

Now, Vick’s 40 was hand-timed, not laser timed like runs at the combine. Hand timing makes it extremely difficult to accurately measure the fractions of a second that make all the difference in a short sprint like the 40. Remember last summer when 46-year-old Terrell Owens allegedly ran a 4.4-second 40? That was hand-timed. I looked at the video frame-by-frame and determined he actually ran a 4.9.

But hand-timing can be inaccurate in both directions. Maybe Vick ran something closer to Owens’s 4.9. Or maybe it was even faster than the 4.72 on the stopwatch. He looks like he’s in great shape, so it wouldn’t be out of the question.

If the 4.72 time is accurate, it would place Vick near the top of this year’s quarterback class. Only Justin Fields (4.45), Feleipe Franks (4.61) and Zac Thomas (4.59) were faster. (Trey Lance, who ran for 1,100 yards as a sophomore at North Dakota State, chose not to run at the combine but reportedly clocked in the 4.5 range in training.) That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody who saw him play.

The best of SI

The Packers have only themselves to blame for the Aaron Rodgers mess. ... Grading how every team fared in the NFL draft. ... The biggest surprises from the first month of the MLB season.

Around the sports world

Max Scherzer threw a complete-game shutout and then sped off to the hospital to be with his wife for the birth of their third child. ... Manchester United fans protesting the team’s owners stormed the field at Old Trafford, forcing a game against Liverpool to be delayed more than two hours and eventually postponed. ... The A’s put Jesús Luzardo on the injured list after he broke his finger while playing video games. ... For the first time in 80 years, Michigan State did not have a single player taken in the NFL draft.

Not sports

The Blackfeet Nation in Montana offered its excess COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians at a border crossing. ... A geologist discovered billion-year-old water at the bottom of a Canadian mine. ... A Swedish mapmaker happened upon a 2,500-year-old treasure. ... British prime minister Boris Johnson’s personal cell phone number was available online for 15 years. ... A 100-year-old fish as big as a person was caught in the Detroit River. ... The man who has written more episodes of The Simpsons than anybody else did his first extended interview ever. ... The world’s oldest bottle of whiskey (dating back perhaps as far as 1762) could sell for as much as $40,000 when it goes up for auction next month.

