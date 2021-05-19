Larry David Had the Most Larry David Reaction to Seeing Tom Brady

1. Maybe he just didn't want to do a stop-and-chat.

On the latest episode of the Calm Down With Erin and Charissa podcast, Charissa Thompson recounted the most Larry David story you can imagine; it was about the Curb Your Enthusiasm star bumping into the greatest quarterback of all time.

You really need to hear Thompson tell the story to get the full effect and the Larry imitation, but I’ll give a few details.

The story took place a few years ago at the Kentucky Derby. It involves Thompson and David, who are close friends, getting into an elevator and Tom Brady saying hello to Larry.

Watch the clip of Thompson recalling Larry’s reaction to Brady.

As Thompson tells it, Larry did a quick, unimpressed “Oh, hey, Tom” and turned right back around to face the elevator doors, which is exactly what you’d expect from the Social Assassin.

“I think why everyone loves Larry is because Larry can’t be bothered, whether it’s Tom Brady, Jeff Bezos or anyone in between,” Thompson accurately summarized.

Of course, Larry just might not have wanted to talk to Tom because of all the pain Brady has caused him as aJets fan.

2. First things first. This is a pretty amazing stat unearthed by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

As for White Sox manager Tony La Russa being all up in arms because one of his players swung on a 3–0 pitch in a blowout, it's hard to believe these are real quotes he gave the media Tuesday about Yermín Mercedes:

• "Big mistake. The fact that he's a rookie, and excited, helps explain why he just was clueless. But now he's got a clue."

• "There will be a consequence he has to endure here within our family. It's a learning experience."

You'd think Mercedes committed a felony. The quotes were embarrassing.

Just as embarrassing were the Twins and pitcher Tyler Duffey, who threw behind Mercedes Tuesday night as "revenge."

I've said this before and I'll say this again: I don't understand how throwing a baseball 90 miles an hour at someone's body is just accepted as a reasonable and rational reaction to being upset about something stupid.

3. The Shohei Ohtani Show keeps rolling along. One night after hitting a pitch that was eye-level for a home run, the Angels star hit an absolute bomb.

4. It's been an eventful 24 hours for MLB Network studio analyst, Dan Plesac. Tuesday night he dropped an f-bomb on live TV ,and this morning he was in the dentist's chair getting a root canal.

5. Popular Dallas sportscaster Dale Hansen, who has gone viral multiple times for his powerful monologues, has announced he's retiring in September.

Hansen was a guest on the SI Media Podcast 2018 and talked about his tendency to spark a reaction from people with his opinions.

6. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is Rich Eisen of NFL Network and Peacock. Eisen talks about navigating his post-ESPN career, tells stories about his old SportsCenter days and legendary anchors, and shares his thoughts on Kenny Mayne's leaving ESPN. In addition, Eisen breaks down his responsibilities hosting the NFL draft and what it's like hosting NFL Network's three-hour schedule release show. He also discusses the Aaron Rodgers situation, streaming-only NFL games, the reunion of "Bennifer" and much more.

Following Eisen, Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall joins the podcast to talk about his newly released list of the "100 Greatest Sitcoms of All Time." Sepinwall explains the rankings of such shows as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, The Simpsons, Schitt's Creek, The Big Bang Theory and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 64th birthday, Bill Laimbeer.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.