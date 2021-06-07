Fan Leaps Over Railing Behind CBS Set to Evade Security

He hopped the railing with such confidence

The U.S. men’s national team’s win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday night had everything. There was a late equalizer by Weston McKennie, a clutch penalty by Christian Pulisic in extra time and an even more clutch penalty save minutes later by backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who was pressed into action after an injury to starter Zack Steffen.

In such a dramatic game, it was only fitting that the drama wasn’t limited to the field of play. As the CBS Sports Network crew broke down the first 90 minutes during the break between regulation and extra time, they were interrupted by a fan running behind the set, being chased by security. The broadcast director deserves a lot of credit for deciding to cut to show the intruder just as he leapt over a railing.

“Wow, sorry, everybody,” host Kate Abdo said. “Something going on behind us.”

Seeing someone plummet out of view from an unknown place is a little bit scary, but the man’s lack of hesitation makes it seem like he wasn’t too worried about the drop. The security guard wasn’t about to risk it, though, and took the long way down.

As we’ve seen in the NBA playoffs lately, fans are just itching to misbehave now that they’re being allowed back in stadiums in large numbers. Compared to those incidents, though, this one is pretty harmless. No one is put in any danger or dehumanized by an idiot trying to get on TV. There was far worse fan behavior earlier in the night in Denver. The game was briefly halted due to homophobic chants from the Mexican fans, and there were two separate instances where fans threw trash at the players. American midfielder Gio Reyna was hit in the head with a bottle and had to be attended to by the team’s medical staff.

Stupid fan behavior isn’t going to stop any time soon, but if you’re going to do something dumb, make it something like running onto a TV set and doing some evasive parkour. You’ll spend the night in jail, you might break an ankle, but at least you’ll be the only one paying a price for your actions.

