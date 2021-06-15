Embiid Interrupts Presser to Gawk at Kawhi’s Vicious Dunk

Everyone else had the same reaction

If Kawhi Leonard’s dunk over Derrick Favors on Monday night had occurred at a more critical juncture in a more competitive game, it would have been an iconic NBA playoff moment. But the fact that it pushed the Clippers’ lead to 24 points in a game they ended up winning easily doesn’t take anything away from how vicious a slam it was. It will probably still end up being the most impressive dunk of this postseason. (Favors clearly didn’t learn anything from watching Maxi Kleber get posterized into oblivion by Kawhi in the first round.)

This photo sums it up pretty nicely.

The dunk stopped the NBA world in its tracks. In Atlanta, where the Hawks had just defeated the Sixers, Joel Embiid was addressing the media when he saw Kawhi’s dunk on a screen out of the corner of his eye. He was trying to answer a question about how his injured knee felt in the second half but lost his train of thought when he saw what Leonard did to Favors.

“From the beginning of the game, even before I went back to the locker room, I just felt like I didn’t have it tonight,” Embiid said. “And of course you can kind of—Oh my god! See that dunk? See that Kawhi dunk? Man, wow. But you could see from the beginning of the game it was tough.”

It’s pretty funny to see Embiid’s reaction to the dunk in real time, but woven in there is a very honest evaluation of how his knee is feeling and how it’s affected his game. Embiid did collect an impressive 21 rebounds but had a lousy night on the offensive end, scoring 17 points on 4-of-20 shooting. He even blew a layup in the closing seconds that would have put the Sixers ahead.

With the Philadelphia–Atlanta series now tied at two games apiece, Embiid’s play will be crucial. Sixers fans better hope Embiid’s knee is healthy enough that John Collins doesn’t turn him into Derrick Favors.

The former Angels clubhouse attendant who is the only person punished by MLB in relation to the sticky stuff scandal gave his first interview since being fired last year. ... Is Nikola Jokić’s MVP win a turning point for how we view centers in the NBA? ... The five biggest sleepers in this year’s NBA draft.

MLB has a plan to start punishing pitchers for using illegal substances. ... Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, has been banned from the track for four years after a positive drug test that she says was triggered by a burrito. ... The CFL is coming back in August after last year’s season was canceled.

Awesome update from Christian Eriksen

It’s ridiculous how close Seth Curry’s shot was after double clutching

He’s a wizard

You never know what you’ll see at a Golden Knights game

The hitter overestimated this one by just a bit

The NCAA really showed them by vacating those wins, though

Sometimes you need to simulate a rainy day even on a rainy day

The Girl Scouts have 15 million unsold boxes of cookies this year. ... 19 employees at a fast food restaurant in Pakistan were arrested after refusing to give free food to cops. ... An Australian herding dog sold at auction for a record $27,000.

It looks like it’s just calmly taking a shortcut

The images from the explosion in Illinois are incredible

