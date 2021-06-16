You Won’t See an Own Goal More Embarrassing Than This

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Haiti’s Josué Duverger Surrendered an Unfathomably Terrible Own Goal vs. Canada

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: one of the worst own goals you’ll ever see, one of the best NBA playoff performances you’ll ever see and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Oh no!

Haiti has not qualified for the men’s World Cup since 1974 and it won’t be headed back there in 2022, thanks in part to one of the worst own goals you’ll ever see.

Haiti faced Canada on Tuesday in the second leg of a World Cup qualifying match. The Canadians won the first leg, 1–0, in Port-au-Prince, giving them a crucial away goal. It was already an uphill battle for Haiti but things looked promising after a scoreless first half. And then the game got turned on its head right after the opening whistle of the second half when disaster struck for Josué Duverger.

One of Duverger’s defenders played a routine back pass to him and Duverger whiffed on it not once but twice as he watched the ball roll meekly into the back of the net.

The Canadian announcers were astonished by what they saw.

“Oh my word!” the play-by-play man said. “Can you believe that happened?”

The goal all but ended Haiti’s chances of advancing to the next round of qualifying. It put Canada ahead 2–0 on aggregate, meaning Haiti then needed three goals in the final 44 minutes to win or two to force extra time. Canada went on to score two more goals and secure a 4–0 aggregate victory.

It isn’t an exaggeration to say that might be the worst own goal in the history of high-level soccer. The blunder was so mind-boggling that even after watching all the replays, it’s difficult to tell exactly where Duverger went wrong. Whiffing on the first pass attempt is understandable (and not terribly rare for a goalkeeper), but the second swing and miss is what makes it such an all-time lowlight. It’s very subtle, but in the final replay angle you can see that the toe of Duverger’s left boot makes slight contact with the ball as he plants the foot to swing through with his right leg. That little touch was enough to send the ball skittering just inches out of his reach and over the line.

The goal had to be especially painful for Duverger, considering it came against the country where he was born. Canada now advances to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time in 24 years. It is one of eight countries (the U.S., Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Costa Rica and Jamaica are the others) that will play a round-robin schedule to determine the three CONCACAF representatives at the 2022 World Cup. 

The best of SI

Kevin Durant’s Game 5 performance was one for the ages. ... The Portuguese men’s national team is still centered around Cristiano Ronaldo but it’ll be fine once he’s gone. ... The Clippers are finally showing their depth and asserting their status as a legitimate contender

Around the sports world

Tyler Glasnow blames MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances for his elbow injury. ... Baseball Reference has added Negro League stats to its major league databases. ... Forbes profiled All Elite Wrestling president and CEO Tony Khan. ... Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne are going to host an Olympics show on Peacock. ... Vince Wilfork’s son was arrested after being accused of stealing his father’s Super Bowl rings

KD was on another level

Just the worst idea imaginable

Scary incident before France–Germany

This happens in soccer more often than you’d expect

Dramatic win for the Astros

A go-ahead grand slam into McCovey Cove is pretty cool

Chris Gittens’s first MLB homer also left the park, which presented some problems

The Nets deserved to lose after this

So Week 2 then for Fields?

That’s a stupid name for a stadium but it did get me to plug the URL into my browser to see what the hell it was

Fun miked-up video with Adam Frazier

Not sports

New research suggests the tyrannosaurus rex moved a lot slower than we’ve always thought. ... Somebody tried to smuggle a fossilized dinosaur egg through customs in Italy. ... Rick Ross cuts his own grass.

That’s when you need to go by a nickname

Nintendo is coming out with Breath of the Wild 2

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Haiti's Josué Duverger allows an own goal vs. Canada
Extra Mustard

You Won’t See an Own Goal More Embarrassing Than This

Oh no!

Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 vs the Jazz
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Game 5 vs. Jazz

Leonard's status for the rest of the Clippers' Western Conference semifinals against the Jazz is reportedly in doubt.

Chris Paul
NBA

Report: CP3 Enters NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Paul's status for the start of the Western Conference finals is reportedly currently uncertain.

dCOVazerbaijan_Hlogo
Play
Soccer

A Journalist Died Over a Soccer Feud. ... Or Was There a More Sinister State Plot Involved?

In Azerbaijan, where an authoritarian president menaces the media, an outspoken reporter was physically attacked because of his Facebook post about soccer. Did he die for what he wrote? Or for what he represented?

kevin-durant-pj-tucker-game-5-nets-bucks
NBA

Durant's Game 5 Performance Was One for the Ages

KD's show-stopping performance was enough to push a Nets squad with a hampered Harden and no Kyrie Irving to a victory over Milwaukee.

kevin-durant
NBA

KD Bolsters Legacy as He Makes NBA Postseason History

Kevin Durant tallied an explosive 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in pivotal Game 5 against the Bucks.

The USMNT won the Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

USMNT's Compressed Road to the 2022 World Cup Is Set

The seven opponents the U.S. will play in a 14-game qualifying round are now known—and so is the path to Qatar.

Bo Schembechler stands in front of the Michigan logo
Play
College Football

Schembechler's Family: 'Bo Was Not Aware' of Sexual Abuse

This comes less than a week after Matt Schembechler, the son of Bo and his first wife, and two ex-players said Bo knew about Anderson's abuse but failed to act.