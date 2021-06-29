Woman Goes Viral After Tweeting Her Experience Binge Watching Ted Lasso

1. “after seeing so many people tweet about ted lasso i finally caved and looked up the show and it’s about……soccer???”

That was a tweet sent by @mixbecca on Saturday. She gave Ted Lasso a shot despite the show being about soccer, and what happened next was great.

@mixbecca live tweeted while she watched and fell in love with the first season of the AppleTV+ hit show. The tweets caused “Ted Lasso” to trend on Twitter and they even caught the eye of the show’s star, Jason Sudeikis.

Below are just some of @mixbecca’s tweets. You can click in and check her feed to see a lot more.

Fortunately for @mixbecca and everyone else who watched Season 1, we are less than a month away from Season 2.

2. ESPN has announced its full roster of NHL announcers for next season. Sean McDonough, Steve Levy, John Buccigross, Bob Wischusen and Leah Hextall will all handle play-by-play for the network. Mark Messier and Chris Chelios highlight a long list of analysts. You can see the full list of announcers here.

3. Last week we saw MLB players stripping on the field as a result of the new checks being done by umpires to find illegal substances. Last night, Trevor Bauer got a full hand massage. This is all getting so erotic.

4. I can't say I ever thought The View would make it into Traina Thoughts, but there are few things in this world I love more than train-wreck television. And this as classic train-wreck television.

During a conversation Tuesday about Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry's protesting during the national anthem at the Tokyo 2020 trials this weekend, Meghan McCain somehow connected Berry's turning around during the national anthem to Vladimir Putin. She then ended her intense rambling by saying she's willing to die for the flag and this topic.

I was literally LOL'ing for real at my desk at the end of this ridiculous clip. You just can't get this worked up about someone turning around during the national anthem.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features two guests and a new segment.

First up is AEW play-by-play man and senior advisor Jim Ross. The man known as "Good Ole J.R." reveals that he thinks Vince McMahon would sell WWE and explains why McMahon would sell. Ross also discusses the biggest challenge facing AEW, why he loves working for Tony Khan, whether there's anything we don't know about the night The Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the Hell in the Cell, his reaction to the WWE hiring and firing Adnan Virk and much more.

Following Ross, John Ourand from Sports Business Journal joins the podcast. Ourand shares insight into the NBA playoff ratings, the difficulties in trying to watch the U.S. Open, whether Vince McMahon would sell WWE and more.

The show finishes with our new Traina Thoughts segment.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The trailer for The Sopranos movie prequel dropped Tuesday morning. I wasn't sure how I felt about the movie before I watched the trailer and I still don't know how I feel about it after watching the trailer.

