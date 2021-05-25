Virk Out as 'Raw' Commentator After Just Seven Shows

Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search
Should WWE Grant Daniel Bryan a Non-Exclusive Deal?
Should WWE Grant Daniel Bryan a Non-Exclusive Deal?

Adnan Virk Out as 'WWE Raw' Announcer After Just Seven Shows

Author:
Publish date:

WWE announced Tuesday that commentator Adnan Virk would no longer be a part of Monday Night Raw after just seven shows. 

"WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways," the organization said in a statement. "WWE thanks Adnan for his work."

Virk told Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina he landed the play-by-play gig with WWE because of a longtime relationship he had with Nick Khan, the president of WWE. Khan was Virk's former agent. 

"This is a relationship business, so you have a good relation with somebody, that means something," Virk told Traina. 

"I’ll always be so grateful to Nick and his stewardship and mentorship, and I said something to the effect of, ‘Hey, if there’s anything for me, let me know.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, O.K., sure.’ Never thinking it would come to fruition and my understanding is the WWE brain trust wanted a new voice, wanted something different, and Michael Cole, in addition to being the voice of SmackDown, is obviously a part of the brain trust."

Virk had experience commentating baseball and boxing but none with wrestling. But Virk was hired to replace Tom Phillips and made his debut on the first Raw episode after WrestleMania in April.

"Raw after Mania is a huge deal," Virk said. "I’m of the opinion it’s baptism by fire. I called a few matches off a monitor, but you’re really only gonna learn it once you’re in the chair."

Adding Virk to the Raw broadcast table was part of a larger WWE commentary shakeup that saw former Raw commentator Samoa Joe released and Pat McAfee added to the team on SmackDown

Virk's style of broadcasting was significantly different from his peers who had WWE experience in the past, but three hours of wrestling commenting was a huge transition from 12 rounds or nine innings. 

More Wrestling Coverage:

‘Summer of Kofi’ Would Give ‘Raw’ the Jolt WWE Needs

Matt Taven Enjoying Reunion With Old Partner Mike Bennett

WWE to Resume Live Touring in July

YOU MAY LIKE

Cardinals Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season

Adnan Virk with ESPN.
Play
Wrestling

Virk Out as 'Raw' Commentator After Just Seven Shows

Virk made his WWE Raw debut in April.

WWE's Bronson Reed in the ring after winning the NXT North American championship
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Bronson Reed Fulfills His Dream of WWE Success

Growing up in Australia, WWE stardom seemed like a long shot for Bronson Reed. Now he’s NXT’s North American champion.

USWNT star Julie Ertz
Play
Soccer

Ertz, Heath Injuries Hang Over USWNT as Olympics Approach

Both players will miss next month's Summer Series trio of friendlies in Texas, but the ultimate goal is being fit for Tokyo.

USATSI_15228167
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year: Betting Odds, Analysis, and Best Bets

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest "Vegas Whispers" on how sharp bettors are approaching this 2021 NFL futures bet.

Bill de Blasio criticizes Trae Young
Play
NBA

Bill de Blasio Rips Trae Young: 'Stop Hunting for Fouls'

In his Tuesday press conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized Hawks guard Trae Young for his Game 1 performance.

joe-west-mlb-umpire
MLB

Joe West Poised to Break Umpiring Record With 5,376th Game

Joe West will break Bill Klem's record as he umpires his 5,376th MLB game on Tuesday night.

ESPN's Kenny Mayne interviews Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

'F--- You, Aaron Rodgers.' Kenny Mayne Walks Off 'SportsCenter' in Style

Kenny Mayne finished up his run on 'SportsCenter' with a classic moment.