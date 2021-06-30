1. At the end of last week’s SI Media Podcast, during the "Traina Thoughts" segment, I said this entire “sticky stuff” controversy is good for Major League Baseball because it has provided entertainment and gotten the sport a ton of coverage it never gets.

Is this the kind of attention Major League Baseball wants? Probably not. But for a fan who loves anarchy and controversy, “sticky stuff” is the gift that keeps on giving.

Case in point: Last night, Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who has had a lot to say about Yankees pitcher Gerritt Cole doctoring the baseball, homered off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.

As Donaldson crossed home and headed to the dugout, he said, “Hand’s not sticky anymore.”

Following Chicago’s 7–6 win, Giolito laid into Donaldson during his postgame press conference.

“He’s a f---ing pest. That’s kind of a classless move. If you’re gonna talk sh--, talk sh-- to my face. You’re gonna go cross home plate and do all that? Just come to me. It’s just annoying. We won. The W’s next to my name. They’re in last place.”

DAYYYYYUM!!! Now that’s how you respond to a troll. Well done, Lucas.

And thank you, Spider Tack, for adding some spice to Major League Baseball.

2. Charles Barkley tore into Paul George last night after the Clippers forward complained about getting criticized throughout his career.

3. Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard didn't waste any time taunting Trevor Bauer over the sexual assault accusations that came to light yesterday.

4. Here's is your Daily Ohtani. Last night, he belted two homers against the Yankees (who he'll face tonight as a starting pitcher).

5. This year's NHL playoffs are struggling when it comes to ratings.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two guests and a new segment.

First up is AEW play-by-play man and senior advisor Jim Ross. The man known as "Good Ole J.R." reveals that he thinks Vince McMahon would sell WWE and explains why McMahon would sell. Ross also discusses the biggest challenge facing AEW, why he loves working for Tony Khan, whether there's anything we don't know about the night The Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the Hell in the Cell, his reaction to the WWE hiring and firing Adnan Virk and much more.

Following Ross, John Ourand from Sports Business Journal joins the podcast. Ourand shares insight into the NBA playoff ratings, the difficulties in trying to watch the U.S. Open, whether Vince McMahon would sell WWE and more.

The show finishes with our new Traina Thoughts segment.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Ended up in a Sopranos YouTube rabbit hole yesterday after watching the newly released trailer for the prequel. I'll never understand how James Gandolfini and Edie Falco did this as well as they did.

