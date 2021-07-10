Chargers, Colts Make Super Bowl Win Prediction List

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

The Buccaneers Are Not Snubbed Again in Super Bowl Win Prediction

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Poirier has more to prove in UFC 264, teams that could win Super Bowl LVI and more.
Author:
Publish date:

UFC 264

Dustin Poirier has more to lose in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 264 card, says SI’s Justin Barrasso.

As the two fighters prepare for their third meeting – the second in six months – one with implications for a lightweight title shot, their respective legacies, and more, Conor McGregor will “still find himself in big fights that would maintain his presence,” while Poirier “does not have that luxury, lacking the type of charisma that makes McGregor such a UFC centerpiece.”

“[McGregor] has a ton of money. He doesn’t need to fight anymore. He wants to fight. He’s a fighter to the core,” UFC president Dana White told MMA Junkie this week. “What’s at stake is, yes, he wants to be back on top. He goes in there and beats the No. 1 guy in the world, he’s probably going to get the next title shot. The other thing Conor McGregor likes probably more than competition is money. When he fights, he makes a sh*tload of money. These are all still very important things to him at this point in his life.”

UFC 264 roundup: Here’s your betting preview, which includes a +800 prop with value … Rafael dos Anjos is the alternate fighter for McGregor-Poirier if needed, though Max Holloway says he was supposed to be the replacement … McGregor and dos Anjos had a backstage altercation … Is the clock ticking on Greg Hardy’s UFC experiment?

Lesson Learned

Last August, Conor Orr wrote an article on the 12 teams that could realistically win the Super Bowl. That article burned him six months later when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not among the 12 teams, smashed the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Lesson learned.”

Orr took another shot this year, saying the Tennessee Titans can’t win Super Bowl LVI, nor can the New England Patriots and 18 other teams. The Los Angeles Chargers, however, can win Super Bowl LVI, as can the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and nine other teams.

“This year, I’ve reformulated my approach a little bit and have tried to tuck all my ingrained biases aside,” Orr wrote. “Like in the NBA this year, I feel like there is a wider total number of teams that could win the Super Bowl, so we’ll stick with 12. There are two quarterbacks in significant new spaces. Dak Prescott has returned from injury, possibly healthier than ever. There’s a lot of mystery here, which is, ultimately, why we sign up to devote our lives to this year after year.”

Here’s the full list, ranked from No. 1 to No. 12.

Wholesome Content

Throwback: Gigi Hadid

Soon...

New Trailers


Follow me on Twitter, check out my podcast, and bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

San Francisco 49ers
NFL

Former 49ers Tight End Greg Clark Dies at 49

Clark had symptoms of CTE, according to a statement released by his family.

hot-clicks-super-bowl
Extra Mustard

Chargers, Colts Make Super Bowl Win Prediction List

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Poirier has more to prove in UFC 264, teams that could win Super Bowl LVI and more.

Ashleigh Barty celebrates at Wimbledon.
Women's Tennis

Barty Defeats Plíšková in Wimbledon Final

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolína Plíšková 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Saturday for her first Wimbledon title.

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Report: Chiefs' Clark Charged With Felony Firearm Possession

Chiefs star Frank Clark reportedly faces a felony charge of possession of an assault weapon for a separate arrest in March.

Dustin Poirier punches Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island.
MMA

Poirier Tuning Out McGregor Ahead of UFC 264 Bout

Dustin Poirier knows the key to solving the Conor McGregor puzzle starts with keeping his composure—even when the Irishman takes shots at his wife.

Nov 3, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) catches a pass while being defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the second half at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Tampa Bay 40-34. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

NFL Rumors: Godwin, Robinson Not Close to Long-Term Deals

It seems likely both Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin and Bears WR Allen Robinson will play under the franchise tag for the 2021 season.

Jul 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Progressive Field.
MLB

Astros Stars Correa, Altuve to Skip All-Star Game

Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa both announced Thursday they would not play in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game.

Colombia-Peru-Live-Stream-Copa-America
Soccer

How to Watch Copa America: Colombia vs. Peru

Colombia and Peru meet in the third-place match at the 2021 Copa America in Brazil on Friday, July 9.