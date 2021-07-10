Nationals Pitcher's Dad Saves Choking Fan During Game

Nationals pitcher Joe Ross was outdone by his father, Dr. Willie Ross, on Sunday in what was the save of the year.

While the Giants were hosting the Nationals, a woman at Oracle Park began to choke on her food but was saved by Dr. Ross, a pediatrician, when he used the Heimlich maneuver.

He received a round of applause from the crowd after she regurgitated the three pieces of hot dogs.

Strangely enough, this wasn't the first time Dr. Ross saved a fan. He also once save a woman who was suffering from a stroke at an amateur field in San Leandro, per the Houston Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

The woman appeared to be okay and Dr. Ross was congratulated by those in attendance and shook hands after the heroic save.

