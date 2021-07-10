Nationals Pitcher's Dad Saves Choking Fan During Game

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Joe Ross's Father, Dr. Willie Ross, Uses Heimlich to Save Fan at Nationals Game

Author:
Publish date:

Nationals pitcher Joe Ross was outdone by his father, Dr. Willie Ross, on Sunday in what was the save of the year. 

While the Giants were hosting the Nationals, a woman at Oracle Park began to choke on her food but was saved by Dr. Ross, a pediatrician, when he used the Heimlich maneuver. 

He received a round of applause from the crowd after she regurgitated the three pieces of hot dogs. 

Strangely enough, this wasn't the first time Dr. Ross saved a fan. He also once save a woman who was suffering from a stroke at an amateur field in San Leandro, per the Houston Chronicle's Susan Slusser

The woman appeared to be okay and Dr. Ross was congratulated by those in attendance and shook hands after the heroic save. 

More Extra Mustard: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island.
MMA

UFC 264 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Conor McGregor seeks to regain his throne atop the MMA world with a victory against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

ronald acuna jr
MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr. Carted Off Field With Knee Injury

Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg while attempting to make a leaping play at the warning track.

Curacao is out of the Gold Cup
Soccer

COVID-19 Tests Rule Curaçao Out of Gold Cup; Guatemala In

Concacaf is dealt a curveball before the first ball is kicked at the 2021 Gold Cup.

Jul 10, 2021; Hampton, GA, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Busch (54) celebrates after winning the Credit Karma 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Play
NASCAR

Busch Wins Final Xfinity Race After Knocking Teammate Off Lead

Kyle Busch ended what he says is his final season in the Xfinity Series with a "somber win" after knocking teammate Daniel Hemric from the lead in a late push.

Ex-MLS coach Paul Mariner
Soccer

Ex-England Striker, MLS Coach Mariner Dies at 68

Paul Mariner played at the 1982 World Cup and coached the New England Revolution and Toronto FC before becoming an ESPN analyst.

Joe Ross pitching for the Nationals.
Extra Mustard

Nationals Pitcher's Dad Saves Choking Fan During Game

Dr. Willie Ross, father of Nationals pitcher Joe Ross, used the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during Saturday's Nationals-Giants game.

Lionel Messi taking a penalty kick.
Soccer

How to Watch Copa America final: Argentina vs. Brazil

How to watch as the two sides meet in the final of the 2021 Copa America on Saturday, July 10.

mookie betts (1)
MLB

Mookie Betts, Darvish Among Inactive List for All-Star Game

With Betts and Darvish dealing with injuries, the league announced 10 replacements that include Yadier Molina and Tim Anderson making All-Star appearances.