NFL Inks Massive TV Deals, Promptly Undergoes Round of Massive Layoffs

1. Writing about layoffs at sports media companies is always dicey. Every company has them. Sports Illustrated has had more rounds of layoffs over the 20 years I’ve worked here than I care to remember.

Every company goes through ups and downs, and, at the end of the day, they all want to make as much money as possible. Unfortunately, it’s part of the business, and you have to accept that it’s going to happen.

However, when you see that the NFL, which prints money, is having massive layoffs, it’s hard not to be disgusted. It’s one thing to have a small round of layoffs, but one former NFL Media employee contends that the company has laid off 132 people recently.

Another NFL Media employee tweeted last week about getting laid off after seven years with the company.

Longtime NFL writer Jim Trotter, who currently works at NFL Media, summed up the situation perfectly.

Pro Football Talk reached out the NFL about the number of layoffs, but the league would not comment.

A reminder: In late March, the NFL signed a $1 billion deal with Amazon, a $2.1 billion deal with CBS, a $2.7 billion deal with ESPN, a $2.2 billion deal with Fox and a $2 billion deal with NBC.

Yet the NFL can’t find money to pay 132 employees while we’re either coming off of or in the middle of a pandemic?

Repulsive.

2. NFL Network host Rich Eisen shared a powerful and sobering message Thursday about COVID-19 and getting vaccinated.

3. Giannis's postgame press conference, during which he explained why he left the court in the first quarter of Wednesday night's NBA Finals game, was as entertaining as his amazing blocked shot.

4. The WWE has always done a phenomenal job with their video packages. This promo to celebrate the company going back on the road and doing shows in front of fans again beginning Friday is extremely well done.

5. Travis Kelce recently revealed that the world has been saying his last name incorrectly for his entire career, which was a shock to even his teammates.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN's Sean McDonough. The veteran play-by-play man talks about why he wanted the job as the network's lead NHL voice, why it didn't work out for him calling Monday Night Football, whether he feels underrated among elite play-by-play broadcasters, his famous voice cracks and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Shout-out to the MLB Reddit page for reminding me of this seven-year-old video.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.