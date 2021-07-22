Jimbo Fisher Doesn't Want New SEC Friends

Sports Illustrated home
The Crossover: Is the Cavalry Coming to Save Team USA?
The Crossover: Is the Cavalry Coming to Save Team USA?

Jimbo Fisher Doesn't Want Any New SEC Friends

In Thursday's Hot Clicks: Jimbo Fisher isn't making new friends, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a fast-food adventure and more.
Author:
Publish date:

No new friends

Texas and Oklahoma's potential moves to the SEC caught the college football world by surprise on Wednesday, but one coach wasn't shocked by the news.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher gave what amounts to an extended shrug when noted of the potential SEC expansion on Wednesday. When asked for his thoughts on the Big 12 powers making a push to join the SEC, Fisher responded with a dose of conference exceptionalism.

"It's the best league in ball, I'm sure they would like to be here," Fisher said. "I'm just glad we're in it, and I'm very happy we're in the SEC."

Playing in the nation's top conference is, of course, appealing for Texas and Oklahoma, but Fisher knows first-hand just how hard it is to win in the SEC. The Aggies have reached 10 wins just once in nine SEC seasons, failing to seize the conference crown over Alabama and LSU. So as Texas and Oklahoma plan a potential move, Fisher has one piece of advice: 

"Be careful what you ask for." 

The best of SI

SEC expansion could reshape the NCAA. ... The Bucks' long game has paid off. ... The NL Cy Young race is up in the air. ... The Tokyo Olympics could provide a unifying message worldwide. ... Giannis Antetokounmpo's legacy is secure after winning Finals MVP.

Around the sports world

White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes is stepping away from baseball. ... Washington State coach Nick Rolovich won't attend Pac-12 media days as he opts out of the COVID-19 vaccine. ... COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics. ... 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is $95 million richer. ... The Bucks will hold their championship parade in Milwaukee on Thursday. 

A second 50-piece

Release the Kraken

Another G.O.O.D. Friday?

Whoa, Nellie!

Quite the subdued no-hitter

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

