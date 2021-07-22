Jimbo Fisher Doesn't Want New SEC Friends

No new friends

Texas and Oklahoma's potential moves to the SEC caught the college football world by surprise on Wednesday, but one coach wasn't shocked by the news.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher gave what amounts to an extended shrug when noted of the potential SEC expansion on Wednesday. When asked for his thoughts on the Big 12 powers making a push to join the SEC, Fisher responded with a dose of conference exceptionalism.

"It's the best league in ball, I'm sure they would like to be here," Fisher said. "I'm just glad we're in it, and I'm very happy we're in the SEC."

Playing in the nation's top conference is, of course, appealing for Texas and Oklahoma, but Fisher knows first-hand just how hard it is to win in the SEC. The Aggies have reached 10 wins just once in nine SEC seasons, failing to seize the conference crown over Alabama and LSU. So as Texas and Oklahoma plan a potential move, Fisher has one piece of advice:

"Be careful what you ask for."

