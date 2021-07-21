Bucks' Championship Parade Scheduled for Thursday

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Milwaukee to Host Championship Parade for Bucks on Thursday

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The newly crowned NBA champion Bucks will celebrate their first NBA title in 50 years with a championship parade on Thursday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. 

While some details of the parade are still being ironed out, WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee caught up with Bucks president Peter Feigin as he celebrated the franchise's title.

The Bucks did not have a championship parade when they won their first championship in 1971 when Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) led the franchise to an NBA title. Other players from the 1971 team include Oscar Robertson, Bob Dandridge, Jon McGlocklin and Greg Smith. 

"It was just the third season of the team’s existence, so perhaps it happened too fast for unfamiliar city leaders to process and a still-developing fan base to clamor for. Perhaps, as some feel, Milwaukee politicians didn’t want to so publicly acknowledge a team led by Black players or encourage a mixing of races downtown after years of marches and protests," according to the Sentinel.

Jeff Fleming, the spokesperson for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, said the city had been planning for the parade prior to Game 6. 

The parade route would likely include Wisconsin Avenue—one of the main streets in downtown Milwaukee. Late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, some Bucks fans were already celebrating near Pere Marquette Park. 

In what will be less than two days to host a championship parade bodes well for Bucks guards Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The two of them are also members of the USA men's basketball team in the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA's first Olympics game is slated for Sunday. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Megan Rapinoe playing against Sweden.
Soccer

How to Watch Olympic Women's Soccer: USWNT vs. Sweden

How to watch as the U.S. women's national team plays Sweden in the Olympics group stage on Wednesday, July 21.

Giannis x Baby
NBA

Hilarious Moments From Giannis's Finals Press Conference

The NBA champion told his Finals MVP Trophy to not get jealous and even jokingly asked for a trade during his postgame press conference.

Milwaukee Bucks players celebrate after winning the NBA Championship following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Bucks' Championship Parade Scheduled for Thursday

The Bucks will celebrate the franchise's first title in 50 years on Thursday with a victory parade in downtown Milwaukee.

game-6-giannis-action-shot
NBA

Giannis Strengthens Special Legacy With Iconic Championship Win

The Bucks' Game 6 closeout was the culmination of years of patience and hard work in Milwaukee, from the players to the front office.

giannis-4
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Kobe Bryant Thinks I Can Do This?'

Kobe Bryant challenged the "Greek Freak" to win MVP back in 2017 and then to win a championship in 2019.

Bobby Portis celebrates after the Bucks defeated the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals
NBA

Bobby Portis Is Unlikely Hero for Bucks

Bobby Portis said he was down and depressed after not being able to play in the bubble last season, but now he is a key player in a Bucks championship team.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Giannis on Winning With Bucks: 'I Did It The Hard Way'

Giannis told reporters he won an NBA title the "hard way" by staying with Milwaukee instead of joining a super team.

giannis-monty-nba-finals
NBA

Suns' Monty Williams Congratulates Bucks in Locker Room

The Suns head coach may have been overwhelmed by emotions during his press conference, but he did go to the Bucks locker room to congratulate them.