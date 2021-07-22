Tom Brady Drops Bombshell: He's a Target Shopper

1. Imagine you’re in Target and you’re pushing your cart filled with a case of Poland Spring water, a 12-pack of toilet paper, a few pairs of socks, an iPhone charger, a package of AAA batteries and whatever other stuff you just happened to grab not because you need it, but just because you’re in a Target, and you look up and see the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Well, if you live in Tom Brady’s neighborhood, this could happen to you.

During a SiriusXM Town Hall interview this week, Brady was talking about how he always likes to give fans he bumps into a memorable experience, but it’s not always easy to do.

“I always wanna overdeliver for people. When people meet me outside on the street or when people in the neighborhood, I always wanna feel like they left going, ‘Hey, man, that guy was a cool guy. I enjoyed meeting that guy.’ That’s an effort thing. If I take my kids out to, say, Target, to go shopping, I wanna be with them and spend time with them and people will see me and I don’t have my game face on. I’m in my family mode. So some of those experiences can be tricky to navigate because I don’t want them walking away thinking, ‘Oh I met that guy. He’s a real jerk.’ ”

First things first. Many, many years ago when I was doing Hot Clicks, I interviewed Brady in person and was blown away by how nice and engaging he was during our conversation. I even asked him whether he would confirm or deny rumors Gisele was pregnant at the time and he responded, “I like working on it.” So I can confirm he practices what he preaches.

Now back to what’s important here. TOM BRADY SHOPS AT TARGET.

The man’s net worth is $250 million. His wife’s net worth is $521 million. And he shops at the same store as us. This just makes me like him even more. But the biggest question is this: What exactly does Brady buy at Target?

Other questions: Is he just randomly throwing stuff in the cart, like most Target shoppers, or does he go with a list? Does he have a Target credit card so he can save 5% on his purchases? Does he do self-checkout?

America needs the answers to these questions, and I hope we get them.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast dropped Thursday morning, and it features an interview with Lindsay Czarniak. The veteran sportscaster talks about her daily Olympics show on Peacock, On Her Turf, shares her thoughts on women trying to break through in sports media and discusses the Maria Taylor–Rachel Nichols controversy.

This episode kicks off with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. We talked about the forthcoming Peyton-Eli Monday Night Football broadcast, Tom Brady’s White House visit, Ted Lasso and the worst songs of all time.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

3. Giannis’s all-time performance still wasn’t enough to give the 2021 NBA Finals a ratings boost compared with the 2019 Game 6 contest between the Warriors and Raptors.

4. More King stuff. LeBron James is the NBA's first star to become a billionaire as an active player.

5. Aaron Rodgers has been very, very quiet about where he stands with the Packers over the past few months, but his fiancé, Shailene Woodley, retweeted this video of Stephen A. Smith opining about how all Rodgers wants is respect from Green Bay and that Rodgers’s unhappiness is not about football, but how the Packers have treated him.

6. On last week's SI Media Podcast, during the Traina Thoughts segment, Sal Licata and I got into a big argument about whether MLB should ban the shift. I don't think it should be banned and I stand by that stance even after seeing the Tigers use four outfielders and three infielders on the right side of the field against Joey Gallo on Wednesday night.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 56th birthday to one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, Shawn Michaels.

