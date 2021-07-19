Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Peyton, Eli Manning to Star in Monday Night Football MegaCast on ESPN2

Author:
Publish date:

ESPN has announced a deal to put Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football, just not in the way that was expected.  

Peyton and Eli Manning are set to headline the Monday Night Football MegaCast that will air during 10 games for the next three seasons on ESPN2. In a deal with Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions, the MegaCast will feature current and former NFL players while the Mannings will broadcast from a remote location.

The partnership with ESPN builds on Peyton Manning's ESPN+ documentary series, Peyton's Places, which chronicles iconic moments in NFL history. Manning reportedly turned down an offer from ESPN last year to work as an analyst in the Monday Night Football booth.

The program, which has yet to name a host, will air simultaneously with ESPN's regular Monday Night Football broadcast featuring Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry.

"This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content," Peyton Manning said in a statement to ESPN. "ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions as we built out The Places franchise and we're excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone."

Peyton Manning, who won two Super Bowls and five NFL MVP awards in his storied career, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month. Eli Manning retired in 2019 after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl titles with the Giants.

ESPN celebrated Monday Night Football's 50th anniversary last year with a MegaCast last September that also commemorated the Raiders' first game in Las Vegas.

More from SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Peyton and Eli Manning at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
NFL

Peyton, Eli Manning to Star in Monday Night Football MegaCast

The Manning brothers will headline a Monday Night Football simulcast on ESPN2 for 10 games per season over the next three years.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Bad (and Good!) of the AFC East | NFL Deep Dive

Patriots' reign of terror is over; can Belichick turn it around? The Bills are looking for another run. How far can Tua take the Dolphins? And the Jets' new O-line.

Zach LaVine
Olympics

Zach LaVine Placed in Team USA Health and Safety Protocols

LaVine will not travel with Team USA to Tokyo on Monday, but USAB "hopes that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week."

Greg Sankey at SEC Media Days.
College Football

SEC Won't Reschedule Games if Teams Have COVID-19 Outbreaks

Only six of the 14 teams in the SEC are 80% vaccinated or better, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said "That number needs to grow."

Jackie Young_2
Play
WNBA

Jackie Young to Replace Katie Lou Samuelson on U.S. 3x3 Team

Samuelson was placed under USA Basketball's health and safety protocols Saturday and will be unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

john-cena
Play
Extra Mustard

All It Took Was Two Returns for the WWE to Get the Jolt It Needed

John Cena, rabid fans give WWE the jolt it needed for a while.

Bianca Belair locks Bayley in a submission hold
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair on Bayley: ‘She’s a Legend in the Making’

Although their match at “Money in the Bank” had to be called off, the SmackDown women’s champion credits her foe with helping to mold her title reign.

MLB-Power-Rankings-Yankees-Cole
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Resetting for Season’s Second Half

With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the stage is set for the stretch run to the playoffs as the trade deadline looms large.