Tim Anderson Follows in Shoeless Joe’s Footsteps With Walk-Off

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

You Will Definitely Believe Who Hit the First Walk-Off Home Run for the White Sox Against the Yankees

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: the funny coincidence about Tim Anderson’s home run and more from the ‘Field of Dreams’ game.
Author:
Publish date:

Just like Shoeless Joe

MLB could not have scripted a better night for its Field of Dreams showcase. The field was immaculate, the sunset was beautiful and the game was thrilling.

Even the movie’s many detractors have to agree that the middle of a corn field is a special place for a baseball game. Watching home runs disappear into the stalks never got old, even though there were eight of them. The last was by Tim Anderson, an opposite-field shot on the first pitch he saw from Zack Britton that won the game for Chicago and set off an enormous fireworks display.

The homer was, according to former ESPN statistician Doug Kern, the 15th walk-off in White Sox history against the Yankees. Who had the first? Shoeless Joe Jackson, the title character of the book that inspired Field of Dreams.

That’s a fun coincidence (as is the fact that the final score was 9–8, or 8–9, as in 1989, the year Field of Dreams came out). The movie is a celebration of baseball’s timeless nature, and the random connection between Anderson’s walk-off a few hundred yards from where Ray Liotta played Jackson and the real Jackson’s similar home run more than a hundred years ago is a reminder of the game’s long history.

But there’s something extra special about Anderson being the guy to hit the homer. Throughout the early innings of the game, Fox analyst John Smoltz kept talking about how White Sox starter Lance Lynn looked like one of the players who might have walked through the corn in the movie. And while his observation is not entirely superficial—Lynn has the slightly doughy body type we associate with players from that era and throws almost exclusively fastballs—the same could not be said of Anderson. He’s Black. All the players who appeared on the magic baseball field in the movie were white, even the ones who weren’t Jackson’s Black Sox teammates. (They couldn’t have Satchel Paige or Josh Gibson walk through the corn, too?) Beyond that, though, Anderson plays with a joy and exuberance that would have shocked the Black Sox. Everything about his home run, from the pose he struck immediately after making contact to the way he signaled “it’s over” with his hands all the way around the bases, was a beautiful contrast with the game that Field of Dreams romanticized. 

The best of SI

Why the new-look Bulls could be contenders in the East. ... As the Premier League season starts, the title race already looks to be down to two teams. ... Alperen Şengün’s play in the summer league is making him look like a great pick already for the Rockets

Around the sports world

A protein bar company will sponsor the walk-ons on the BYU football team, covering their tuition costs. ... Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew are competing for the Jaguars’ quarterback job. ... Kyle Korver will be an assistant coach with the Nets, the team that once traded him for a copy machine. ... Usain Bolt says he’s up for a 70-meter race against Tyreek Hill and he’ll wager one of his Olympic gold medals if Hill puts up his Super Bowl ring

This angle of the White Sox’ celebration at the plate is stunning

Here’s the full Kevin Costner intro for the Field of Dreams game

Bryan Powers of the Des Moines Register captured the best photo of the entrance

Bryan Hoch did finally make it to Iowa after about 19 hours on the road

It’s cool to see how excited the players were from the moment they arrived

The offensive lineman didn’t know what hit him

Not sports

The American Pickers guys are feuding online after one them got dumped from the show. ... The Barneys flagship store on Seventh Avenue, once the peak of elegant department stores, will be a Spirit Halloween this fall. ... The famous 10-foot-wide “Skinny House” in Boston is for sale for $1.2 million. ... A man in Saskatchewan was charged after landing a helicopter at an ice cream shop

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

roman-reigns
Play
Extra Mustard

Roman Reigns on His Controversial Promo, a Match With The Rock and More

The wrestler says his promos are unscripted, doesn't care about getting in trouble

Tim Anderson's teammates celebrate as he crosses home plate
Extra Mustard

Tim Anderson Follows in Shoeless Joe’s Footsteps With Walk-Off

Who was the first White Sox player to hit a walk-off homer against the Yankees? Shoeless Joe, of course.

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons
NBA

Who Will Emerge as the Best From 2021 NBA Draft Class?

The top of this year's rookie class will forever be linked, but which prospect will have the greatest career?

dCOVdeshaunwatson_H
Play
NFL

‘This Woman Asked Me What I Was Wearing’

In exclusive interviews, two women alleging sexual misconduct against the quarterback detail their interactions with the NFL, Watson and the aftermath.

mystery-678x381
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Comeback Player of the Year

After an injury-saddled 2020 season, this fantasy football stud is primed for a comeback 2021 campaign.

SI's college football top 25
College Football

Pat Forde's Preseason Rankings, From Bama to Nevada

Whether it's familiar faces or Group of 5 upstarts, SI sets the stage for a new year on the NCAA gridiron.

GettyImages-1333856959
MLB

White Sox Win Wild 'Field of Dreams' Game With Walk-Off HR

Tim Anderson's walk-off homer lifted the White Sox to a win over the Yankees at the Field of Dreams in a game that more than lived up to the hype.

mac-jones
NFL

The Patriots Are Ready for Their Next QB Fairytale

Mac Jones's preseason debut against Washington wasn't exactly spectacular, but the rookie looked comfortable in his first NFL game.