Don't Ever Touch Max Scherzer's Butt

1. During Sunday night’s Dodgers-Mets game, L.A. manager Dave Roberts shared a story about learning the hard way that he should never slap Max Scherzer on the ass during a game.

While doing an in-game interview, Roberts explained that during the high-strung starter’s first start for the Dodgers after coming over in a trade from the Nationals last month, the skipper gave the right-hander an encouraging slap on the derriere after he came off the mound and returned to the dugout after an inning.

This didn’t sit well with Scherzer, who muttered, “Don’t f------ touch me.”

Roberts explained, “I got the scoop from our players. ‘Hey, Doc, make sure you don’t touch him. He doesn’t want anyone to touch him.’”

“So after the game, I go, ‘Hey man, did you just mumble something like, don’t f------ touch me?’”

According to Roberts, Scherzer replied, “Yeah, and I gave you the most tempered, most respectful way I could say it because this is my job. I don’t need any kind of congratulations or support, because that’s my job.”

What made this story even better was that Dodgers outfielder Billy McKinney slapped Scherzer on the butt during Sunday night’s game and immediately realized the severe mistake he had made.

2. Speaking of Sunday Night Baseball, after the Mets lost to the Dodgers in New York, the team got on a flight for a game tonight in San Francisco. This piece of scheduling did not sit well with Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

It appears that the Mets ended up landing in San Francisco shortly after 7 a.m. ET today.

3. I had written a whole rant today about the nonsense with the taunting penalties that the NFL is going to enforce, but my colleague Dan Gartland beat me to in today's Hot Clicks, so I'll just say this: If teams are going to get 15-yard penalties during the regular season for THIS, the year is going to be complete anarchy.

4. I don't understand why more sports figures won't say this out loud, so kudos to Ron Rivera.

5. If you missed it at the end of last week, Fox's Yankees–White Sox game drew 5.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season baseball game since 2005.

This number also shows you how wild it was that one week before, Fox had 7.3 million viewers for a Steelers-Cowboys PRESEASON game.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features two very different guests. First up on the show is WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who talks about everything from how often he showers to the backstory on his controversial SmackDown promo in which he compared John Cena to the missionary position to where a match with The Rock stands.

Following Reigns, SiriusXM and MLB Network host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joins the podcast to discuss the challenge of talking pandemic during a sports show, terrible fan behavior at games, whether he will slow down anytime soon, the success of Pat McAfee on his "Mad Dog Radio" channel and much more.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you listened to the SI Media Podcast a couple of weeks back with Ian Eagle, you heard us talk about our TikTok addictions. Nonsense like this is why we're addicted.

