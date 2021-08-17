Fan on Field Evades Security Long Enough to Take the Mound

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: one fan’s long adventure on the Oracle Park field, the end of Tim Tebow’s NFL career and more.

Was it worth the night in jail?

A week after the Yankees and White Sox played on a cornfield in Iowa, one man in San Francisco turned Oracle Park into his own Field of Dreams.

Just as Jake McGee was getting ready to pitch the ninth for the home team, a fan ran on the field near the Mets dugout on the first-base side and was able to keep the security team at bay long enough to take the mound, get the sign from an imaginary catcher and wind up for a pantomime pitch. Then he was tackled by two security guards and escorted off the field.

“Those nine beers you had, guy, is going to cost you a night in jail,” Giants radio announcer Mike Krukow said.

When was the last time you saw a fan on the field last that long before being apprehended? He wasn’t even trying all that hard to escape, but security wasn’t giving maximum effort, either.

The first security guard, the one covering the entrance to the Mets dugout, barely even made an effort to stop the guy. Two more shooed him away from Pete Alonso but couldn’t wrap him up. And once the guy made it inside the white lines, they just let him go. When he was standing on the rubber, three security guards ambled toward him like they were about to have a meeting with him on the mound. Where’s the Dodgers ball girl when you need her?

The best of SI

What will the 2022 quarterback carousel look like? ... Joey Votto is enjoying a late-career resurgence. ... Pat Forde’s preseason top 25 college football rankings, from Alabama to Nevada. ... The Yankees are one of the hottest teams in baseball, despite missing several key players due to injury and COVID-19.

Around the sports world

Next year’s Field of Dreams game will feature the Cubs and Reds. ... North Korea state television aired its first Olympics coverage days after the closing ceremony. ... The Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL are inviting female goaltender Ève Gascon to training camp.

The fan on the field was wearing a Padres jersey and hat, for some reason

Tebow’s tight end experiment is over

He just barely beat the tag for an inside-the-park homer

I hope this is because people were hesitant to attend a game indoors due to the Delta variant, because otherwise that’s embarrassing for a first-place team

His own teammate!

There’s something about a long “burger sub” that is deeply unsettling

Mmm, fiber

(That’s Kentucky’s Will Levis.)

Pistons fans are going to let him hear it

Not sports

A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a horse and trying to hide it in a bedroom. ... Analysis of a woolly mammoth’s tusk determined that it traveled enough distance in its lifetime to circle Earth twice. ... NBC has ordered a Field of Dreams drama series from Michael Schur.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.