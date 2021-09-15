Aaron Rodgers Blames Interception on ‘Double Nut Shot’

That’s a valid excuse

The Packers’ loss to the Saints on Sunday was a painful one for Aaron Rodgers—in more ways than one.

Green Bay got pushed around by New Orleans in a 38–3 blowout and Rodgers looked nothing like the reigning MVP. He completed just 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The first interception had Packers fans groaning. It came on the opening possession of the second half, with Green Bay trailing 17–3. The Packers had taken 11 plays to march into scoring territory. They had a second-and-7 from the 9-yard line when Rodgers faced heavy pressure as he dropped back to pass. He was hit as he attempted to find Davante Adams on a short pass and made a terrible throw behind his receiver that landed right in the arms of a defender.

When have you ever seen Rodgers make a throw that bad? It’s so unlike him. But, he has a perfectly reasonable explanation for the uncharacteristically awful pass. Those hits he took as he released the ball were more painful than they might have looked.

Rodgers made one of his regular appearances on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and explained that he took a “double nut shot” on the play.

“I don’t like to make a lot of excuses for interceptions—there’s some s--- ones, there’s some ones you wish you had back, there’s some ones that really aren’t your fault,” Rodgers said. “That one was entirely due to the double nut shot I took. I stepped up in the pocket, I was going to throw across my body to Davante, who was running a shallow cross. That’s a ball I’ve thrown in practice before; I didn’t feel bad about that throw.

“And right before I’m throwing it, I took a left clothesline—an A.J. Hawk or Brady Poppinga clothesline—and somebody on the right with a right cross. Double nut shot. I guess I’ve got to overcome that and throw a better ball. That was a painful one. They got their money’s worth on that.”

I guess that’s what it takes to force one of the most accurate passers in NFL history into making a throw like that.

Rodgers added that the last time he wore a cup while playing football was in eighth grade, but now he’s “definitely thought about” adding a little below-the-belt protection after what the Saints did to him.

