There were a lot of questions being asked at NBA media days on Monday, and not just by members of the press.

The biggest topic of conversation as training camps begin has been players’ vaccination status. An overwhelming majority of players (reportedly 90%) have been vaccinated against COVID-19 but it’s the minority of unvaccinated players who are drawing the bulk of the attention.

Andrew Wiggins tried and failed to receive a vaccine exemption from the NBA on religious grounds. Kyrie Irving attended Nets media day remotely and refused to disclose his vaccination status. Bradley Beal also hasn’t gotten the vaccine for what he says are personal reasons.

“You can’t necessarily force anybody or kind of say it’s time for a vaccine,” Beal told reporters. “I think you kind of let people come into their own about it. If they do their research when they feel comfortable, they do it.”

Skeptics love to “do their own research” into topics with a well-established consensus. (Irving used the very same line in a 2017 interview about his endorsement of the Flat Earth conspiracy.) And Beal isn’t the only NBA player looking to uncover the truth. Magic big man Robin Lopez told reporters in Orlando on Monday that he’s going to look into whether his brother Brook really won a championship with the Bucks last year.

“I’m still not sure that Milwaukee won the championship,” Lopez said. “I wasn’t there. I didn’t watch the game myself. So, I guess I’ll go off the basis of, there’s got to be some kind of proof. I’m gonna do my own research and figure out if they won it.”

I’m sure Lopez could go on YouTube and find some guy “just asking questions” about whether the Suns really won the series, but it’s important to check that your sources are reputable when doing your own research. If you seek out information from official, verified sources and use that to reach a decision, you’ll end up making the right one.

The Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball. Will that matter in the playoffs? ... September was the most competitive month in American pro wrestling in 20 years, and the battle between AEW and WWE is just getting started. ... Some European soccer coaches have terrible ideas for improving the game.

Cleveland’s Bradley Zimmer hit a home run off of his older brother, Royals pitcher Kyle. ... Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers aren’t ruling out a return this season from his torn ACL. ... Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child.

A group of girls “magnet fishing” in Pennsylvania pulled a grenade from a river and caused a neighborhood to be evacuated. ... Eminem is opening a restaurant called “Mom’s Spaghetti.” ... TikTok has crossed the 1 billion user threshold. ... The creators of Australia’s most popular pandemic-tracking website have revealed themselves to be three teenagers.

