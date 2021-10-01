There Are a Slew of Fun Tom Brady–Bill Belichick Prop Bets for Sunday's Game

1. The hype has been in full force all week, and now it’s just about here.

The Main Event. GOAT quarterback vs. GOAT coach. The most anticipated NFL game of the season.

Tom Brady makes his return to New England on Sunday night to face the Patriots and old coach Bill Belichick.

If the game isn’t enough for you and you’d like some side action, these are some pretty great prop bets offered on all things Bucs-Patriots. Here is a sampling.

To be shown first during broadcast

Robert Kraft -300

Gisele Bündchen +275

Julian Edelman +300

Analysis: Obviously have to lay major juice, but Kraft seems like a lock here.

What name will be said first during broadcast?

Brady -240

Jones +225

Belichick +300

Analysis: This one also seems like a lock, and you have to lay less juice betting “Brady” here. Too bad you’re not allowed to parlay Kraft to be shown first and Brady to be said first.

To be shown first during broadcast

Video/Picture of Bledsoe hurt leading to Brady playing: EVEN

Video/Picture of Brady no-shirt at combine: -140

Analysis: I think the video of Bledsoe will absolutely be shown Sunday night. I wouldn’t expect the Brady combine pic to be shown. Easy wager here.

Will Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick hug after the game?

Yes: EVEN

No: -140

Analysis: Gronk seems like a hugger. I fully expect him to grab Bill for an embrace after the game.

What will happen on field after the game?

Brady-Belichick hug/embrace only: 2/1

Brady-Belichick shake hands only: 2/1

Brady-Belichick shake hands/embrace both: 2/1

Brady-Belichick no touching: 11/5

Brady-Belichick high five only: 20/1

Analysis: I think the Bill-Brady animosity has been overblown. They won six Super Bowls together. They will hug. Will they also shake hands is the question? I’m gonna predict a handshake with a pull into a bro hug.

How many people will watch TB vs. NE?

Over/under 26.5 million

Analysis: Bears-Rams drew 17.6 million viewers in Week 1. Chiefs-Ravens drew 20.8 million in Week 2. Packers-Niners drew 21. million in Week 3. I don't see a bump of five million viewers. Go under here.

Tom Brady Total Passing Yards in Week 4

Over/under 305 ½

Tom Brady Total Passing TDs in Week 4

Over 2 ½ passing TDs: -180

Under 2 ½ passing TDs: +150

Analysis: If you don't think Tom will be on a mission to show Belichick he should’ve done more to keep the QB in New England, you are clueless. Pound the over on both of these.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features a fantastic conversation with Stephen A. Smith. Topics covered include: why he thought First Take needed change, getting cursed out by Kobe, the art of debating, regretful comments, how sports media has changed, his desire to host a late-night talk show and much more.

3. I don't want to oversell this video. I don’t want to say it’s one of the greatest things that’s ever been done on sports television. I don’t want to say this is the best work ever from Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager. I don't want to say that this will be the single best thing you see on the internet today. Nothing ever lives up to the hype. But all of that is true, so just sit back, relax and watch the return of Good Morning Football’s Jared and Trent.

4. After a year and a half of being obsessed with germs, Astros manager Dusty Baker said screw it Thursday night after his team clinched the AL West and drank champagne from a cleat.

5. This is big news.

The Rocky VI director's cut will be shown in select theaters for one night only on Nov. 11 and will be available for streaming rentals on Nov. 12.

6. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a ball where few balls have been hit before at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

7. The WWE has announced that Jackie Redmond is the new cohost of Raw Talk and Talking Smack alongside WWE analyst and cohost of The Bump Matt Camp.

8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 52nd birthday Zach Galifianakis. We really don't appreciate Between Two Ferns as much as we should.

