Aaron Rodgers Can’t Get Enough of the Latest Aaron Rodgers Meme

1. Sure, the Packers spoiled the Cardinals’ unbeaten season Thursday night.

Sure, the Packers beat the Cardinals with a depleted wide receiving group.

Sure, the Packers won their seventh game in a row in impressive fashion.

Sure, the Packers got the victory on a wild final play that saw Kyler Murray get picked off in the end zone.

But after Green Bay’s 24–21 triumph, the most important news was Aaron Rodgers’s giving birth to a new meme via this image:

How huge was the response to this shot of Rodgers? So huge that the future Hall of Famer talked about it in his postgame press conference.

Then Rodgers got in on the action himself by reposting his favorite memes on his Instagram story.

Here are a few other gems that Rodgers may appreciate:

2. Rough news for MLB after two World Series games.

Game 1 Tuesday on Fox drew 10.8 million. Game 2 on Wednesday drew 10.5 million.

Here are viewership numbers for past four legit World Series.

2016: 22.8 million

2017: 18.9 million

2018: 14.1 million

2019: 13.9 million

The problem Fox and MLB have is that the ratings are going to go down, not up, because Game 4 will be played Saturday night, the lowest-rated night of the week, and will go against college football.

Game 5 on Sunday night will go against the Cowboys-Vikings game.

3. Willie Geist and Carson Daly as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on the Today show this morning was pretty good.

But Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt wins sports Halloween for his portrayal as Varsity Blues’s Mox.

The entire GMFB crew did a solid job, but Varsity Blues is my favorite sports movie, so Kyle gets a special shout-out.

4. This was very well done by the Bengals’ social media team and tight end C.J. Uzomah on the pronunciation of his name.

5. On this date, Oct. 29, in 2003, a Cavaliers rookie by the name of LeBron James made his NBA debut, scoring 25 points against the Kings. He's had a decent 18-year run.

This guest on this week's SI Media Podcast is former Super Bowl champion Chris Long. Long, who currently hosts the Green Light podcast and appears on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football pregame show, talks about the best game of the NFL season, Tom Brady's giving us more of his personality after leaving New England, his appearance on the ManningCast and why the ManningCast is so good. Long also gives some sound advice to all the sports bettors out there.

Following Long, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins the podcast for our weekly Traina Thoughts segment. Topics covered this week are college football's ridiculous overtime rule, World Series buzz and the premiere episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy Halloween.

