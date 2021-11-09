Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jokić Brothers Launch Twitter Account, Clap Back at Marcus Morris

Author:

Nikola Jokić's shove of Heat forward Markieff Morris nearly caused a fight in Denver on Monday night, and the hard feelings have spilled over on social media. 

Clippers forward Marcus Morris took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Jokić late Monday night. And after Morris's initial tweet, Jokić's brothers entered the fray. 

"You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother," the Jokić brothers tweeted at Marcus Morris. "Our brother made a dirty play first. If you want to take a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers."

SI Recommends

The NBA will likely speak with Nikola Jokić and both Morris brothers in the coming days in an effort to deescalate the situation. As for the two players involved in Monday's altercation, neither has received a suspension as of Tuesday afternoon. 

Denver advanced to 6–4 in 2021-22 with Monday's victory. The Heat are 7–3 this season entering Tuesday night, 0.5 games back of the 76ers for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

nikola-jokic-nuggets
Extra Mustard

Jokić Brothers Launch Twitter Account, Clap Back at Marcus Morris

The Jokic brothers aren't messing around.

markieff-morris-suns-suspended-jeff-hornacek.jpg
NBA

Markieff Morris Calls Out Nikola Jokic On Twitter

It appears to be on.

Ashley Sanchez and Ashley Hatch join the USWNT
Soccer

USWNT Begins to Turn the Page

More than half of the group heading to Australia for a pair of friendlies to close out 2021 did not take part in the Olympics.

mnf
Play
Extra Mustard

End of 'Monday Night Football' Turned Into a Disaster for ESPN Booth

Monday Night Football's Brian Griese made no sense during Bears-Steelers game

Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat
NBA

Nikola Jokić Ejected for Dirty Hit on Markieff Morris

He could face a suspension for a dirty hit on the Heat forward.

Joey McGuire
College Football

Joey McGuire Hits Recruiting Trail Running After Accepting Texas Tech Football Job

Former Cedar Hill High School, Baylor coach adds three Texas Tech commitments before introductory press conference

College basketball rankings AP Top 25 Duke
Play
Betting

College Basketball Begins, Plus Fantasy Waiver Wire and NBA Bets

cassius-marsh
NFL

Bears LB Marsh Says He Was 'Hip-Checked' by Ref

Cassius Marsh called the contact with referee Tony Corrente "incredibly inappropriate."