Nikola Jokić's shove of Heat forward Markieff Morris nearly caused a fight in Denver on Monday night, and the hard feelings have spilled over on social media.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Jokić late Monday night. And after Morris's initial tweet, Jokić's brothers entered the fray.

"You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother," the Jokić brothers tweeted at Marcus Morris. "Our brother made a dirty play first. If you want to take a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers."

The NBA will likely speak with Nikola Jokić and both Morris brothers in the coming days in an effort to deescalate the situation. As for the two players involved in Monday's altercation, neither has received a suspension as of Tuesday afternoon.

Denver advanced to 6–4 in 2021-22 with Monday's victory. The Heat are 7–3 this season entering Tuesday night, 0.5 games back of the 76ers for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

