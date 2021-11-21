What is college football without a little shade thrown between teams, players and even coaches?

For the second consecutive season, Darth Vader has made an appearance during a postgame presser. No, not a hired actor or a player jokingly breaking up the interviews. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz trolled Dan Mullen after the Tigers' overtime victory over Florida, poking fun at the Gators' head coach's viral Darth Vader moment from the previous season.

After beating Missouri 41–17 in 2020, Mullen donned on the Star Wars villain costume for postgame interviews, complete with a red lightsaber. Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the costume was because of a Halloween tradition started when he was a coach at Mississippi State, even though the team didn't play on Halloween night.

Fast forward a year (and 20 days post-Halloween), Drinkwitz ended his press conference by throwing his sweatshirt hood over his head, grabbed an unlit lightsaber and said, "May the force be with you."

Florida and Mullen may need it with bowl eligibility on the line next weekend against Florida State.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Gators news, head over to All Gators.