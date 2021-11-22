Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Bill Belichick Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish

Author:

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are playing some of their best football of the season entering Week 12.

New England is riding a five-game win streak, having surpassed the Bills for first place in the AFC East. But before weighing in how his team will matchup with Tennessee next Sunday, Belichick was asked about a more pressing matter: What he likes on his Thanksgiving plate. 

On an appearance with WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Monday, Belichick was asked to weigh in on what Thanksgiving side dish he prefers. 

His answer: "It’s pretty hard for me to turn down any type of potatoes.

“I’ll go with whatever. Mashed potatoes, scalloped, or, you know, baked, or however they’re made … Starch me up.”

In 2019, Belichick shed some additional insight about his Thanksgiving meal, telling MassLive.com, "There’s not much food I don’t like. Can we start with dessert? You’ve got to leave room for everything.

“Football, family and football. I mean football, family and food, sign me up.”

