December 2, 2021
Some Oklahoma Players Predict Clemson DC Brent Venables As Next Coach

Author:

With Lincoln Riley officially departed to USC, the search for his successor at Oklahoma is on. On Wednesday, Sooners punter Michael Turk released a video on YouTube discussing with several teammates who will be the next coach in Norman. 

Some Oklahoma players weren't willing to say who'll replace Riley. However, there were players who mentioned Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as a potential option. 

"Who do I think is going to be the [next] head coach? I think Coach Venables," one player said. 

"I think it's going to be Venables," another Oklahoma player replied. "It might be Venables." 

Venables was Oklahoma's defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2011. It wasn't until 2012 when he joined Clemson's coaching staff. 

Several Oklahoma alumni showed their support for him on social media. 

"Venables back to OU would be huge," former Oklahoma defensive tackle Dusty Dvoracek tweeted. "I absolutely love that man! One of the best, most passionate coaches I’ve ever been around!" 

"OU needs to bring back Brent Venables to take over as HC," former Sooners safety Tony Jefferson said. "We need his mindset heading to the SEC." 

Oklahoma isn't ready to announce a new coach yet, but it's evident some support is there for Venables. 

