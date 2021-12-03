It has been a wild carousel of coaching changes in college football over the last week. With coaching rumors and names floating around everywhere, former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly left the Fighting Irish to coach at LSU.

However, as Kelly starts his new journey on the bayou, there appeared to be a lack of new content in his intro video as the new face of the Tigers' program. On Wednesday, LSU released a video of Kelly that included his accomplishments and his goals for the program.

The only problem was that the video contained soundbites of Kelly's accomplishments and goals from a video released in September by Notre Dame. The video uses several edits to backgrounds and Kelly's clothing that includes switching a Notre Dame lapel pin to a LSU pin, but much of the footage (and its accompanying audio) is the same. Take a look:

Kelly's shocking departure to LSU has already provided its share of, say, interesting moments. He reportedly held a final team meeting which didn't last more than four minutes and went without Kelly answering any of his former players questions, per Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

But money talks, as Kelly accepted a 10-year, $95 million contract plus incentives to become the face of the Tigers' program. But the LSU faithful will hope those goals and accomplishments he listed with the Fighting Irish—a 90–32 record over 12 seasons and two College Football Playoff berths—will come to fruition inside Tiger Stadium sooner rather than later.

More College Football Coverage: