Michelle Beadle on LeBron Wanting Her Fired: 'Maverick Carter Refused to Shake My Hand'

In an appearance on the House of Strauss podcast hosted by former Warriors beat writer Ethan Strauss, former ESPN host Michelle Beadle said that while she was at ESPN, LeBron James tried to get her fired from her job as host of NBA Countdown.

"I think he had a person at the network that he wanted to be the host of it," Beadle said. "He does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why. For some reason, it goes back years. I've been around Maverick Carter, he refused to shake my hand. I have no idea why."

Beadle, who hosted the NBA's pregame show from 2016-19, speculated that the animosity between her and James could stem from her mocking James's The Decision ESPN special in 2010, when he announced he would be signing with the Heat. Beadle said she didn't mind James trying to get her removed from her position, only that her superiors gave her support.

"What I do care about is how my bosses respond, because that really at the end of the day is where any loyalty should have been...," Beadle said. "It is what it is. He didn't get me fired, so I do take solace in that. And the person he wanted didn't get the job, so at the end of the day, we all win."

