Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michelle Beadle on LeBron Wanting Her Fired: 'Maverick Carter Refused to Shake My Hand'

Author:

In an appearance on the House of Strauss podcast hosted by former Warriors beat writer Ethan Strauss, former ESPN host Michelle Beadle said that while she was at ESPN, LeBron James tried to get her fired from her job as host of NBA Countdown.

"I think he had a person at the network that he wanted to be the host of it," Beadle said. "He does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why. For some reason, it goes back years. I've been around Maverick Carter, he refused to shake my hand. I have no idea why."

Beadle, who hosted the NBA's pregame show from 2016-19, speculated that the animosity between her and James could stem from her mocking James's The Decision ESPN special in 2010, when he announced he would be signing with the Heat. Beadle said she didn't mind James trying to get her removed from her position, only that her superiors gave her support.

SI Recommends

"What I do care about is how my bosses respond, because that really at the end of the day is where any loyalty should have been...," Beadle said. "It is what it is. He didn't get me fired, so I do take solace in that. And the person he wanted didn't get the job, so at the end of the day, we all win."

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (left) hands the ball off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (right) against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
NFL

Breaking Down the NFL Playoff Picture With Five Weeks to Go

If the regular season ended today, we'd have some delicious matchups to look forward to in the wild-card round.

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th tee during continuation of the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Golf

Report: Tiger Woods Considering Playing PNC Championship

Tiger Woods could return to the course on Dec. 18.

kayvon thibodeaux
College Football

Report: Oregon's Thibodeaux to Skip Bowl Game for NFL Draft Prep

Thibodeaux, projected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL draft, will not play in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.

DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Enters Health and Safety Protocols

The Bulls will be without a key piece this week.

Dieunerst-Collin
Extra Mustard

From Meme to State Champ: Side-Eye Popeye's Kid Wins New Jersey Football Title

Once an internet sensation for being featured in a viral Vine, Dieunerst Collin helped lead his New Jersey high school team to a state championship.

alex-morgan-uswnt
Soccer

Report: San Diego Wave FC to Acquire Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan's time in Orlando appears to be coming to an end.

Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators
College Basketball

Previously Winless Texas Southern Springs Historic Upset on Florida

Texas Southern, which was winless entering Monday, became the first SWAC team to beat a ranked SEC program in the AP poll era.

curling-stones
Olympics

Broadcasters Cancel Curling Stream Over Sex Toy Sponsorship

A Dutch sex toy company’s attempt to reach curling fans led some broadcasters to cancel an Olympic qualifying livestream.