December 9, 2021
Georgia Fans, Mimicking Ohio State, Cross Out 'M's on Campus for Michigan Game

Author:

Each year ahead of The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, OSU students take time putting scarlet Xs in tape over each letter M on campus. University of Georgia's Athens campus looks a little more like the one up in Columbus this week, several weeks ahead of a big College Football Playoff semifinal showdown with the Wolverines.

Georgia's Spike Squad, a campus spirit group, posted photos to Instagram showing that they've adopted the Ohio State tradition in anticipation of the matchup with Michigan.

In two examples shown, the letter M's in signs for the Zell B. Miller Learning Center and the Ramsey Student Center have been crossed out, in a very similar manner to what Buckeyes fans do. 

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend,” the group wrote in its Instagram caption, tagging Ohio State's "Block O" student section. "BEAT MICHIGAN!" All of the M's in that sentence were replaced by red 'X' emojis, appropriately enough.

Georgia had the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, before its surprising blowout loss at the hands of Alabama in the SEC Championship. As a result, UGA tumbled to No. 3. 

No. 2 Michigan, meanwhile, is riding an impressive set of back-to-back wins. After crushing Ohio State in The Game, the Wolverines' first win in the rivalry since 2011, they crushed Big Ten West champion Iowa in the conference title game 42–3.

Georgia and Michigan will face off in the Dec. 31 Orange Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET. The winner will face either No. 1 Alabama or No. 4 Cincinnati for the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

For more news on the Georgia Bulldogs, head over to Dawgs Daily.

