The skies in Georgia’s capital city were gray on Selection Sunday, mirroring the mood of Dawgs fans waking up to a familiar hangover after losing again to them like they did in Saturday's SEC championships game in Atlanta. While Georgia finds itself in a familiar spot for better—it is still in the dance after all—or for worse after a frustrating loss, Michigan is in rarified air. To date, the tests have been continually passed by Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines as the stakes have gotten higher, and now the big one comes. Welcome to the College Football Playoff, Michigan.

Early lines have the Dawgs at around a touchdown favorite despite the shellacking at the hands of Alabama in the SEC title game and how good Michigan has played of late. There will be much bloviating about this matchup, so allow us to be among the first to give you a snap preview.

Aidan Hutchinson (left) and Jordan Davis are both anchors of their respective defenses. Trevor Ruszkowski; Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY Sports

Storyline you’re already tired of

Georgia’s defense is overrated. Alabama’s offense scored 34 points against the Dawgs, including a five-possession 31–7 run during the middle part of the game. But the rumors of UGA’s defensive demise are certainly exaggerated, primarily due to the matchup.

It would be wise to not copy/paste an opinion on this game given the last thing you saw from Georgia’s defense. Michigan’s offense poses a stiff and physical challenge, but it is a different style of challenge than what Alabama posed. Michigan’s passing offense has thrived on crossing routes over the middle of the field, while Bama went over the top winning one-on-one matchups with Georgia’s corner on the outside with comparably more team speed. Michigan’s rushing offense relies on physicality. Both sides better bring the toughness to Miami.

Key matchup to watch

Georgia’s quarterback situation vs. Michigan’s defense. The Wolverines' D has had a renaissance this season. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald finished the incomplete job Don Brown did of retooling the Wolverines to be more multiple and less of a blunt object on the defensive side of the ball. Alabama coach Nick Saban mentioned that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett struggles when you change the post-snap picture on him. Michigan is no longer the static coverage outfit of yore. And if Bennett struggles during the game, yes, this is where we bring up the JT Daniels swap scenario.

Oh, and we should also mention that Aiden Hutchinson still anchors that fearsome Michigan defensive front.

Underrated X-factor

Georgia’s running backs. Because they were trailing for so much of the second half against the Tide, the Bulldogs had to go full-tilt away from the running game. But if the Dawgs can get back to establishing it, running backs James Cook and Zamir White can still play ball. They can also help alleviate offensive issues in the passing game.

Michigan wins if it...

Is a boat racing. I’m much more confident that Michigan can make it this type of game with its offense than Georgia can with its own. A game that ends in the high 30s (or even the 40s?) certainly favors the Wolverines and would spell pretty bad news for the Dawgs.

Georgia wins if it…

Is a mucky brawl, it can just have trench warfare with the Wolverines. If Georgia’s defense doesn’t have to pin its ears back and pass rush, it can look quite a bit like its old self.

